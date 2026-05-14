‘Like Zlatan’: Adams hails Sundowns striker Leon’s fighting qualities ahead of Caf final

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Brayan León celebrates a goal for Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership defeat against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has likened new Colombian striking star Brayan León, perhaps the key player in the team’s effort to win the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final, to legendary Swede Zlatan Ibrahimović in his fighting attitude to the game.

Ibrahimović retired at the end of the 2022-23 season after helping AC Milan famously win their first Serie A title in 11 years in 2021-22 after a glittering career where the big striker was known as one of the sport’s fiery entertainers on the field and a fairly wild eccentric off it.

There is no indication León shares Ibrahimović’s turbulent temperament. Adams, though, sees shades of the Swede’s game in how the striker — who has set the Brazilians alight upfront since arriving in January, even as they are on the verge of conceding their eight-season run as Betway Premiership champions to Orlando Pirates — chases and fights for every ball in and around the box.

Downs meet Moroccan club AS FAR, also known as FAR Rabat, in the final which, remarkably, is not just fairly under-fire coach Miguel Cardoso’s third Champions League last match in a row but also his team’s last chance at winning silverware in 2025-26.

'Grootman' says they are focused on themselves ahead of Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ZctxvmpmWu pic.twitter.com/CCG66DgZNi — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 14, 2026

The first leg is at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday (4pm) and the second at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat on the following Sunday (May 24).

“Brayan is a fighter. He’s like Ibrahimovic, fights for every ball,” said crucial creative midfielder almost Adams, who is certain to return in the final from the league suspension that kept him out of Downs’ title chase-crippling 3-2 defeat against TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Tuesday.

“He presses for everything. He will make a bad pass into a good one, and you know the qualities he adds to our team — it’s just incredible.”

Sundowns lost 3-2 on aggregate to Egypt’s Pyramids FC in last year’s Champions League final. Big Democratic Republic of Congo striker Fiston Mayele was possibly the difference between the two teams.

León has been explosive domestically, with 10 goals in 15 Premiership games; and continentally – five goals in eight Champions League games, including one in the quarterfinal against Stade Malien and in each leg (both 1-0) of the semifinal against Espérance Tunis.

Brayan León strikes again 💪⚽



His brace brings Sundowns level against TS Galaxy 🟡👆



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/2GVlE456Q1 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 12, 2026

With the 25-year-old’s affect since his arrival at Chloorkop, Downs supporters hope he will provide the ‘Mayele affect’ against FAR.

However, the Pretoria team’s league jitters, especially defensively, of the past week have perhaps dampened expectations of this being the year for the second star on the badge to go with the one earned in 2016.

Sundowns beat Siwelele FC FC 7-4 in a madcap game at home on Saturday, León scoring a hat-trick. With the defeat to Galaxy (where León scored a brace), that makes for seven goals conceded in two Premiership matches. And Moroccan clubs are known for an ability to sniff out defensive frailties.

Cardoso has earned a reputation at Downs for his team being less convincing domestically but knowing his way round the Champions League knockout stages.

Sundowns 🆚 AS FAR

Champions League Final, 1st Leg Preview pic.twitter.com/dMycZQKTJz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 14, 2026

If Downs cannot go all the way for a second year running, adding to Cardoso’s defeat with Espérance to Al Ahly in 2023-24, the Portuguese’s growing reputation as a nearly man will be enhanced.

Adams was rawer, new to Downs from Stellenbosch FC, and less experienced in the final against Pyramids. Given his growth since for club and national team, he can, alongside another major player in central midfield in Teboho Mokoena, be a major player against FAR.

“I don’t think there’s nerves right now, but maybe before the game there will be a bit,” he said at Downs’ mixed zone at Chloorkop on Thursday.

“Last season was my first [Champions League] final, a very big achievement for me. So, shew, I was nervous. I think those went away in the first 10 minutes.

For me personally, I got a rest because of the red card. I think the other players are struggling — you can see it in the games. Close to the 90th minute you can see the guys are struggling — Jayden Adams

“But I think this year we are up for it.”

Cardoso has complained of Sundowns’ schedule from the Premier Soccer League, his team facing seven league games in 20 days after the semifinal win against Espérance. Adams had a measure more rest than his teammates given his red card in the 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs and suspension since, which could help the midfielder against FAR.

The midfielder believe Downs will lift themselves for the huge occasion.

“For me personally, I got a rest because of the red card. I think the other players are struggling — you can see it in the games. Close to the 90th minute you can see the guys are struggling.

“But ja, we are here to push. That’s what Sundowns do; play a lot of games, even in one week. So ja, we’re pushing.”

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