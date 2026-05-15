Can Cardoso fix limping Sundowns’ defence for the Champions League final?

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Mamelodi Sundowns centreback Mothobi Mvala (second from right) and his teammates during their training session at their club's headquarters in Chloorkop, Midrand on Thursday ahead of Sunday's first leg of their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final against AS FAR.

The timing of Mamelodi Sundowns losing their form defensively, on the back of injuries and suspensions amid a gruelling April and May programme, could not be worse as Sunday’s first leg of the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final looms.

It has almost certainly cost them a ninth successive Betway Premiership title, with the trophy headed to Orlando Pirates, who have two games to secure the three points they need after Downs were shocked 3-2 by TS Galaxy in Mbombela on Tuesday with a rejigged defence.

The timing of that fixture alone — no other teams in the Champions League played midweek games ahead of their quarterfinals or semifinals, never mind a final — raises questions again about how Sundowns are treated by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when flying the flag continentally.

The manner of coach Miguel Cardoso’s complaint about it has come across as sour grapes, but he is also correct. Downs played seven league games in 20 days after their Caf semifinal win against Espérance Tunis.

Before the Galaxy defeat, Downs produced a madcap 7-4 win against Siwelele FC on Saturday, pushing to improve their goal difference, which makes for an unheard of seven goals conceded in two games. Young Bafana Bafana centreback Khulumani Ndamane committed more defensive errors, adding to his loss of confidence in recent weeks, and to Brazilians coach Miguel Cardoso’s headaches for the final.

'Grootman' says they are focused on themselves ahead of Champions League final 1st leg against AS FAR.



WATCH interview ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ZctxvmpmWu pic.twitter.com/CCG66DgZNi — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 14, 2026

His most two consistent centrebacks of recent weeks are out — Grant Kekana is suspended, or doubtful, and lacking recent matches, as is Keanu Cupido.

Downs, who were appearing, on form, possibly marginal favourites for the Champions League final against Morocco’s tough AS FAR and finally capable of making this the year to add a second star on the badge to the one earned in 2016, now look brittle.

That’s concerning. Any Champions League final opponent poses a threat, but Moroccan clubs are known for their intelligence, sniffing out weakness in a defence.

There are positive aspects for Cardoso. Stalwart right-back Khuliso Mudau returns from suspension, as does Jayden Adams in central midfield, and both can help Sundowns regain the shape that has been their style of play under the Portuguese coach.

As he strives for a win in his third successive Champions League final to avoid enhancing his reputation as the coach who knows his way around the knockout stages but falls at the last hurdle, how Cardoso tactically and in his selections manages to find solutions to the sudden flow of goals will make or break Downs’ chances.

Cardoso will not be sweating about his attack. He has some of the best creators on the continent. In Colombian Brayan León, who has been explosive domestically and continentally, he has a big-match temperament striker perhaps capable of emulating Fiston Mayele, the forward who was arguably the difference in Downs’ 3-2 aggregate defeat to Pyramids FC in last year’s final.

If Cupido does not come through for the first leg at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, Downs’ coach has Kegan Johannes, not overly convincing against Galaxy, and Ndamane as his established available centrebacks. He will have to decide whether to risk showing confidence in them, or whether a patch-up of playing left-back Divine Lunga or even midfielder Bathusi Aubaas at centreback is riskier. Could he risk Bafana battler Mothobi Mvala, recently training again from long-term injury but who has not played all season?

Another positive for Cardoso has been the return from early May of Nuno Santos. The excellent Portuguese midfielder’s arrival in January with León and his goals were influential in Downs going on a long winning streak in 2026 that reeled back Pirates’ first-half league lead and saw the Brazilians far more convincing in the Caf knockouts after a patchy group stage.

Santos, next to Downs’ star player Teboho Mokoena and Adams in a three-man midfield, can make for an engine room capable of protecting whoever is in the back four and overwhelming FAR where the battle is hottest.

Santos was asked on Thursday if Downs’ players have been surprised at how poor they have been defensively and the soft nature of the goals conceded. He revealed as much — that defence starts from the front in football — in his response.

“Obviously that [defence] is one of the points where we have to be better. And obviously that’s not the blame of an individual or two individuals — it’s a problem for the team,” the 27-year-old Benfica, Boavista, Charlotte FC and Vitória de Guimarães player said.

“Because in front [of the defence], if we can help the team in the defensive part, we have to do better as well. That’s something we also have to review with the coaches and improve what’s not been good in the last two matches.”

I haven’t been in his [Cardoso’s] presence ― I got off [suspended]. But as you know with the coach, he loves to win. He loves to play the ball and likes to keep the ball. — Jayden Adams

Santos backed Cardoso’s view that Downs’ programme has been problematic at least.

“I don’t want to make any excuses, but of course naturally, physically that’s not the best schedule for any player in the world. We like to be in all the competitions — we are a big club, we know that. But for us it’s also difficult because we play three games [with] three days [between each, repeatedly] and naturally then it’s not possible for us to be in the best shape after every game.”

Adams, who has been out suspended since Sundowns’ draw against Kaizer Chiefs and is one of Downs’ fresher players, said the team can recover from the noise and psychological blow of almost certainly failing to win their ninth league title in a row.

“We just focus on ourselves, the rest we leave behind us. We focus on this next one, the final,” he said.

“For me personally, coming back into the team you know it is coming from a loss. So I know it’s for me, coming from outside, to just boost the guys and keep on pushing.

“I haven’t been in his [Cardoso’s] presence — I got off [suspended]. But as you know with the coach, he loves to win. He loves to play the ball and likes to keep the ball.

“This is his third final. He lost two, so probably we can win this one for him.”

The second leg of the final is in Rabat on May 24.