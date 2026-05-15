Lunga says Sundowns’ defence must be watertight against AS FAR

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga is confident ahead of the Caf Champions League final first leg against AS FAR.

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Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga says they will have to show an improved defensive performance when they take on AS FAR in the first leg of the Champions League final at Loftus on Sunday (4pm).

The Brazilians conceded seven goals in their last two matches against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership, and Lunga says they can’t continue to be leaky.

Sundowns go into this match on the back of a loss to TS Galaxy in their last league match of the season, where they effectively handed the title to rivals Orlando Pirates.

“We have been working on it [defending],” said the Zimbabwean international ahead of the clash. “This is because we are a big team, and it is not good the way we have been conceding goals. We will try to put our A-game and defend better in front of our supporters.

“We have to give our best and go strong because this is a Champions League final.”

Sundowns defender Divine Lunga on Champions League final against AS FAR.



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Lunga, who was part of the Sundowns team that lost to Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the final last season, said they are determined to get it right this time around.

“I am happy to play my second Champions League final, and as a team we will try to bring the trophy home. It has been a decade now since Sundowns won this competition. We will do our best to bring the trophy home.”

Sundowns’ coach Miguel Cardoso will be without suspended Grant Kekana and injured Keanu Cupido, but Lunga said they have depth in the squad.

“We have many good players who can fit at any time, and whoever the coach is going to choose for the game will go out there and do the best to help the team.”

Without the experienced Kekana and Cupido, Cardoso is likely to turn to Khulumane Ndamane and Kegan Johannes at central defence to keep the dangerous AS FAR attackers at bay.

Cardoso has players such as Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Jayden Adams and Brayan León to get a favourable result at home.

TimesLIVE