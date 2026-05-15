POLL | Could Pirates blow their chance of finally winning the league?

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Orlando Pirates fans could see their team clinch their first league title since 2012 with a win over Durban City on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates will all but secure their first league title since 2012 if they beat Durban City in their penultimate match of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers need at least three points from their last two games against Durban City and struggling Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium next weekend.

They are also on the path to achieving a rare feat of winning three trophies this season, after success in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout earlier in the campaign.

It’s not going to be easy to get all six points against City and Orbit College, who have ambitions of their own at this crucial stage of the campaign.

City go into this match seventh on the standings, and three points will boost their ambitions of qualifying for the MTN8 next season, while Orbit are involved in the battle to avoid relegation.