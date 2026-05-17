Cape Town City reach playoffs with win on final day of Motsepe Championship

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Cape Town City celebrate with a group picture after reaching the PSL playoffs with their Motsepe Foundation Championship win against Leicesterford City at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Milford FC and Cape Town City reached the Premier Soccer League’s promotion-relegation playoffs as the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) completed with its final round on Sunday.

Kruger United were crowned MFC champions and promoted to next season’s Betway Premiership in early May. They ended on 62 points after drawing 2-2 with The Bees a Kanyamazane Stadium outside Mbombela.

City, relegated from the Premiership via the playoffs last season, beat Leicesterford City 4-2 at Dobsonville Stadium to take the second tier’s runners-up spot on 54 points.

Milford ended on 54 points too, in third place on goal difference from City, after drawing 0-0 against Hungry Lions FC at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium in Upington.

Two more former Premiership sides, Black Leopards and Baroka FC, were already relegated before the final round.

In the Premiership, 13th-placed Chippa United (25 points), 14th-positioned Marumo Gallants (24), 15th-placed Orbit College FC and last-placed Magesi FC 21 remain in contention for last place for automatic relegation or second-last for the one playoffs spot from the top flight.

Sunday’s MFC final round results: