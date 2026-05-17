USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to lift Confederation Cup

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USM Alger players celebrate victory after winning the 2025-26 Caf Confederation Cup final against Zamalek after the second leg at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

By Mohamed Yossry in Cairo

USM Alger won the Caf Confederation Cup title after beating Egypt’s Zamalek 8-7 in a penalty shootout in the second leg of the final in Cairo on Saturday, overcoming a 1-0 defeat on the night to prevail on aggregate.

The Algerian side had secured a 1-0 win from a controversial stoppage-time penalty in the first leg.

Zamalek struck early when Oday Dabbagh converted a fifth-minute penalty, but the hosts, relying largely on counterattacks, were unable to extend their advantage.

History in Cairo. 🏆



CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has officially handed over the CAF Confederation Cup trophy as USM Alger lift it in front of the world after a dramatic final night.



Pure emotion, pure celebration, pure African football glory.



Congratulations to our new… pic.twitter.com/WhLZGJP4Ci — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) May 16, 2026

USM Alger came close to equalising after the break, with Ahmed Khaldi — scorer of the winner in the first leg — sending an effort narrowly wide.

With the tie level on aggregate, the match went to penalties, where both sides converted their first seven kicks.

Zamalek’s Mohamed Shehata then missed the eighth attempt before Glody Likonza sealed victory for the visitors, sparking celebrations among USM Alger supporters at Cairo International Stadium.

The triumph marked USM Alger’s second Confederation Cup title after their success in 2023.