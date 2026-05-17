Soccer

USM Alger beat Zamalek on penalties to lift Confederation Cup

USM Alger players celebrate victory after winning the 2025-26 Caf Confederation Cup final against Zamalek after the second leg at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night. (Mostafa Emira/BackpagePix)

By Mohamed Yossry in Cairo

USM Alger won the Caf Confederation Cup title after beating Egypt’s Zamalek 8-7 in a penalty shootout in the second leg of the final in Cairo on Saturday, overcoming a 1-0 defeat on the night to prevail on aggregate.

The Algerian side had secured a 1-0 win from a controversial stoppage-time penalty in the first leg.

Zamalek struck early when Oday Dabbagh converted a fifth-minute penalty, but the hosts, relying largely on counterattacks, were unable to extend their advantage.

USM Alger came close to equalising after the break, with Ahmed Khaldi — scorer of the winner in the first leg — sending an effort narrowly wide.

With the tie level on aggregate, the match went to penalties, where both sides converted their first seven kicks.

Zamalek’s Mohamed Shehata then missed the eighth attempt before Glody Likonza sealed victory for the visitors, sparking celebrations among USM Alger supporters at Cairo International Stadium.

The triumph marked USM Alger’s second Confederation Cup title after their success in 2023.

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