VAR malfunction disrupts Sundowns-FAR Champions League final at Loftus

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Reda Slim of AS FAR challenged by Jayden Adams of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.

Video assistant referee’s (VAR) malfunction has caused a disruption to Sunday’s 2025-26 Caf Champions League final first leg match between Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld.

AS FAR initially did not want to return from the change rooms for the second half because the Moroccan outfit learnt the VAR — the video system for reviewing match officials’ decisions — in the ground was not working.

With Sundowns 1-0 up by half time, there were intense deliberations between Confederation of African Football (Caf) officials, the match officials and representatives of both teams on the continuation of the game of huge consequences after the break.

What a free-kick from Aubrey Modiba🔥⚽



A stunning strike gives Masandawana the advantage 👆🟡



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesCAFCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/qPfFHYnmbl — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 17, 2026

The game was delayed for about 20 minutes as FAR at first refused to continue, though they then decided to resume.

It was not clear if the VAR had been mended when the final restarted. It was also not clear at what stage of the game the system had stopped working.

VAR was not called on for any of the first-half officiating decisions.

Aubrey Modiba had struck with a stunning free-kick to put Downs ahead in the 37th minute.

The second leg is in Rabat this coming Sunday.

TimesLIVE