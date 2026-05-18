SA could quit Champions Cup in interest of player welfare

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Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his team are facing a heavy workload of international matches in 2026.

Concerned SA Rugby bosses could be on the brink of pulling their teams out of the Investec Champions Cup before an urgent strategic review of all competitions with the pressing issue of player welfare on top of the agenda.

Overworked South African players are in action for 12 months a year, and this heavy workload is having a negative impact on their wellbeing.

Talk that South Africa is set to review its competition structure has led to conjecture that the Currie Cup could be beefed up and the SA Cup scrapped.

Springbok players are involved in the United Rugby Championship (URC) between September and June, and then in international competition from June until the end of November.

The Springboks kick off their international season against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20 and end their heavy schedule of fixtures at the finals weekend of the Nations Championship from November 27 to 29 in London.

South Africa’s battle to fight on two fronts at club level (the URC and Champions Cup) was highlighted when the Stormers sent a weakened squad to face Harlequins in the Champions Cup and were thrashed 61-10 at Twickenham Stoop in London earlier this season.

Speculation about South Africa reviewing its commitment to the Champions Cup resulted in the mother body sending out an advisory statement regarding its approach to addressing player welfare and performance concerns relating to the current domestic and international competition schedule.

“SA Rugby planned some time ago to host a strategic planning session of its members and their directors of rugby to undertake a thorough review of competitions and focus on identifying a workable solution to the pressing issue of player welfare for South African players,” SA Rugby said.

“That session has been confirmed to take place before the end of July.

“It is in response to the need to find a competition schedule that does not compromise the health of players or the performance of teams in the absence of progress to align to a global calendar.

“Any speculation or predictions as to the outcomes are premature.

“The views of all internal stakeholders will be canvassed and workshopped on the domestic and international playing calendar for South African players, which currently sees South African teams in action in every month of the year.

“Should consensus be reached on a potential revision of the calendar, any contractual or constitutional requirements to effect such a revision will be observed.”

There is consensus among administrators in Europe that while South Africa’s move to the URC has been deemed to be a success, its involvement in the Champions Cup has proved to be problematic.

No South African team has progressed past the quarterfinals of the Champions Cup, and there have been challenges regarding logistics and travel.

The Saru review comes as rugby bosses are considering a major revamp to the Champions Cup, with one option to reduce the tournament to 16 teams and play it in one block at the back end of the season.

Springbok fixtures:

International:

June 20: Springboks vs Barbarians (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha)

Nations Championship:

July 4: Springboks vs England (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

July 11: Springboks vs Scotland (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

July 18: Springboks vs Wales (Kings Park, Durban)

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry:

August 22: Springboks vs All Blacks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)

August 29: Springboks vs All Blacks (DHL Stadium, Cape Town)

September 5: Springboks vs All Blacks (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)

September 12: Springboks vs All Blacks (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA)

One-off Test:

September 27 : Wallabies vs Springboks (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Nations Championship:

November 7: Italy vs Springboks (Venue TBC)

November 13: France vs Springboks (Stade de France, Paris)

November 21 : Ireland vs Springboks (Aviva Stadium, Dublin)

November 27 to 29: Finals Weekend (Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London).

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