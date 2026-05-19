Bafana’s Afcon exit a ‘learning curve’, says Aubaas

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Bathusi Aubaas of Bafana Bafana reacts in dejection after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last 16 defeat against Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bathusi Aubaas has described the team’s underwhelming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign as a “learning curve”.

He suggested missing chances was their main undoing when they lost 2-1 to Cameroon to crash out of the tournament in the last 16 in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday.

“It was a learning curve; we picked up some valuable lessons,” the Mamelodi Sundowns player said when Bafana landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

“We created many chances, but we didn’t convert them. But they [Cameroon] got just two chances and they converted both of them.

“In future, we have to convert our chances if we want to go further.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says the team was at a disadvantage because some of the teams that were at the AFCON have most of their players playing in European leagues. He says SA players need to get the opportunity to go to Europe and be challenged more. @Yolulwe_Qoshe… pic.twitter.com/YBRloVTqc6 — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) January 7, 2026

Despite a disappointing tournament in which South Africa were underhelming in all four matches they played, the midfield workhorse feels Bafana gave their all. He vowed they will do better in the future.

Coach Hugo Broos’ team won bronze at the previous Afcon in Ivory Coast in 2024, raising hopes they might do even better in Morocco.

“I think the boys fought really hard, but this is obviously not what we wanted as a country. I think we can do better next time,” Aubaas said.

“We are very disappointed about being knocked out in the round of 16. We wanted to go further, but it was not meant to be. I’d like to thank everyone who was behind us throughout our campaign.”

Bafana are set to play a few friendlies in March to gear up for the 2206 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

South Africa are in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and the winner of a European playoff that see Denmark meet North Macedonia and Czech Republic face Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot).

Sowetan