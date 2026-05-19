Guardiola to leave Manchester City after decade in charge: reports

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By Lori Ewing, Pearl Josephine Nazare and Martyn Herman

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after a decade in charge, according to media reports, bringing to a close one of the most successful spells in Premier League history, with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca expected to replace him.

The 55-year-old will reportedly announce his departure shortly after City’s final game of the season against Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, capping a campaign that included winning both the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Chelsea secured Guardiola his 20th trophy with the club.

After Arsenal inched closer to the EPL trophy with their 1-0 win over Burnley on Monday, City need a win against Bournemouth on Wednesday night to keep their title hopes alive.

Maresca, who left Chelsea four months ago, has been rumoured for months to be the top contender for the Spaniard’s job. Guardiola’s contract at City is set to expire in June 2027.

Guardiola shrugged off questions about his future after the FA Cup final. Asked about the rumours by TNT Sports, Guardiola replied “What rumours?”, then ended the interview, saying “Have a lovely evening”.

Sources are telling Sky Sports News that Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City after Sunday's final Premier League game of the season 🔵



Preparations are underway for the outcome that Guardiola will leave - and Enzo Maresca is most likely to become his successor.



However,… pic.twitter.com/lVlBIwl2um — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2026

City head to Bournemouth on Tuesday with confidence high after their FA Cup final win, but Guardiola knows his side will have to snap the hosts’ 16-match unbeaten league run.

City travel to the south coast buoyed by their FA Cup triumph over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday. Antoine Semenyo, who joined City from Bournemouth in January for £65m, struck the game’s only goal in the second half.

That victory kept City on course for a domestic treble, after their League Cup success against Arsenal in March. Guardiola’s side sit two points behind league leaders Arsenal with two games remaining, setting up a tense title race run-in.

“It’s a different competition, but it’s always better to travel to Bournemouth with the feeling of winning the FA Cup than the opposite,” Guardiola said on Monday.

“They are 16 or 17 games unbeaten — their run is incredible. The only chance we have [to win the league] is to win the game, so we have to break that run; otherwise it will be over.

"Second best manager in the Premier League behind Sir Alex Ferguson"

"Pep is leaving the team in a good position, it won't be a Man Utd drop off after Ferguson"



Jamie O'Hara on the impact of Pep Guardiola and how his expected departure will affect Man City 🔵 pic.twitter.com/8MFK6OMLpk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 19, 2026

“This season again, what they have done with losing three players from the back four who had success last season, and still again they do it.”

Bournemouth, pushing for European qualification, will be well rested, having last played on May 9 at Fulham.

“They have had 10 days to prepare and are fighting for Champions League places, so they have an argument to be the best version of themselves,” Guardiola said.

“We will be prepared the best way knowing what we have to do. It is not complicated — we have to win and take the hopes to the last game against Aston Villa.”

City’s title rivals Arsenal host already-relegated Burnley later on Monday.

“Here in England, teams always do their best,” Guardiola added.

𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 classic Arsenal set-piece 🤩



Kai Havertz makes his start at the Emirates count 🎯



📺 Stream #ARSBUR on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc @Discovery_SA pic.twitter.com/6PVwjlz7tE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 18, 2026

“Leeds United, who are already safe, went to Tottenham Hotspur and played incredibly to earn a draw. Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, were fighting for Europe, but Leeds won yesterday. I have no doubt Burnley will try.”

In a further boost, Guardiola said he had a fully fit squad available for the trip to sixth-placed Bournemouth.

Arsenal cleared the penultimate obstacle in their quest to win the Premier League with Kai Havertz securing an anxious 1-0 win over Burnley to move them five points clear.

Havertz broke stubborn Burnley’s resistance when he headed in a Bukayo Saka corner shortly before half time and while Arsenal were nowhere near their best, they are now agonisingly close to a first league title in 22 years.

The Gunners have 82 from 37 games with City on 77 from 36 and Mikel Arteta’s side will be confirmed as champions if City fail to win at Bournemouth.

I’ll be there in front of the TV but I don’t know how much I’ll be able to watch — Mikel Arteta

Should City take the race to the wire, Arsenal would be guaranteed the title by beating Crystal Palace away on Sunday.

“I’m going to be the biggest ever Bournemouth fan,” Arteta said of Man City’s trip to the south coast.

“I’ll be there in front of the TV but I don’t know how much I’ll be able to watch.”

Since losing to City one month ago, Arsenal have dug deep and have now reeled off four successive league wins without conceding a goal to reclaim pole position.

They have also reached the Champions League final and there was a mood of celebration long before kick off in the streets of north London and outside the stadium.