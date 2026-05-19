Mokoena promises better display by Bafana at World Cup

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena says they will have to use learn lessons from their early 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) exit in Morocco when they take on the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June and July.
Bafana suffered a disappointing 2-1 Afcon last 16 defeat to Cameroon on Sunday. Coach Hugo Broos’s charges were determined to improved on their bronze medal finish in 2023, but delivered a below-par performance in their four games played in Morocco.
Mokoena said the focus now is on the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the US, where Bafana will have to perform better to make an impact.
“We just needed luck [against Cameroon]; unfortunately [we didn’t have it],” Mokoena said.
“No regrets. We are proud of ourselves. We look forward to the World Cup.
“We just needed luck, we couldn’t score our goals. We played a better game, we were the better team, we created more chances. It was unfortunate we did not win.”
Bafana are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea and the European play-off team. They will open their campaign against Mexico on June 11.
Sowetan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.