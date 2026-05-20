Chaine and Petersen have made it difficult this season for World Cup spot: Goss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With Brandon Petersen and Sipho Chaine having raised their hands to be considered for the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad next week, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss admits it will be a challenge for everyone to be selected.

Broos, who is expected to announce his World Cup squad on May 27 at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, has been picking Ronwen Williams, Chaine and Goss in the past.

But with Petersen having an outstanding season for Kaizer Chiefs and also Chaine having become the first-ever goalkeeper in the PSL era to achieve 20 clean sheets in a single league campaign, Goss — who is also ranked among the top keepers, with 14 clean sheets — says he can only wait and see who Broos picks.

“Obviously it is a bit difficult. You can see the quality of goalkeepers this season has gone up a bit. You can even see the number of clean sheets has increased,” Goss told the media on Wednesday.

“I don’t think we’ve had more than 15 clean sheets for three goalkeepers in one season. I think it’s a challenge and [ideally there could be] a World Cup every year so the league and standard can go a bit high.

It’s every footballer’s dream to represent the country, especially at the World Cup. It is my dream to actually take part in the tournament — so no pressure! — Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss

“It’s been a challenge, but it has been an interesting one because there are quite a lot of us who have put our names in the hat and yeah, we will just wait for next week and see how that goes.”

Goss, who is on loan at Siwelele from Mamelodi Sundowns, is also pleased with the season he had and that he will be pleased if he is selected for the World Cup.

“I think this has been my best season so far because my record was 10 clean sheets and I’m on 14 now. I think it has been good for the team and me as well,” he said.

“And look at where it has put us, I think at some stage we were 16th on the log and we were conceding left, right and centre. Fourteen clean sheets in 29 games is amazing for a team like Siwelele.

“It’s every footballer’s dream to represent the country, especially at the World Cup. It is my dream to actually take part in the tournament — so no pressure!”

Goss is expected to return to Sundowns at the end of the campaign when his loan expires but says he is happy at Siwelele.

Sowetan