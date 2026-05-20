Sundowns scheduled to finally fly out to Morocco on Wednesday morning

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Khuliso Mudau in action for Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of their 2025/26 Caf Champions League final against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld last week Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to finally jet out of the country on Wednesday morning.

The Brazilians’ original departure for their 2025-26 Caf Champions League final second leg clash against AS FAR in Rabat on Sunday was delayed on Tuesday after they were not issued a landing permit by Moroccan aviation authorities.

The development has led to stinging criticism of the Moroccans for lack of sportsmanship because Sundowns, who had a busy domestic schedule, will have little time to prepare for this important match where they are chasing a second title in the competition.

The delayed departure is a huge blow for coach Miguel Cardoso and his technical team, as they lost a full day of preparations. The players won’t be able to train on Wednesday due to travelling.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso welcomes support from Pitso Mosimane.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/8Ex7jXZQiN pic.twitter.com/2kPB37b8If — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 18, 2026

It also removes a day to adjust to conditions in Rabat.

According to original plans, Sundowns were supposed to arrive in Morocco on Tuesday night and start training on Wednesday, but they will only have a full session on Thursday.

They will have a light recovery session, probably in the swimming pool, when they arrive in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Sundowns are taking a slender advantage to the second leg after Aubrey Modiba’s first-half goal gave them a 1-0 lead at Loftus on Sunday in their match that was marred by crowd violence and malfunctioning VAR.

TimesLIVE