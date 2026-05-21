Broos includes Rayners as he names Bafana preliminary squad for World Cup

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has included Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners in his Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for 2026 Fifa World Cup.
Rayners is the second-top scorer in the Betway Premiership and the top South African, but has strabgely been overlooked by Broos this year.
His absence from the line-up that disappointed going out in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco in December and January raised eyebrows.
With centre-forward Lyle Foster blowing hot and cold for the national team and only scoring three goals in 24 Premier League games as Burnley were relegated in 2025-26, many pundits have called for Rayners’ inclusion for the World Cup.
Another notable inclusion was of unheralded 26-year-old defensive midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel of recently-crowned Nedbank Cup champions Durban City.
Broos will name his final 26-player squad on Wednesday, two days before Bafana meet Nicaragua in a World Cup warm-up at Orlando Stadium next week Friday (6pm).
The South African squad departs for Mexico on March 31.
Bafana play the opening game of the 2026 World Cup against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca in Mexico City on June 11.
... This is a developing story
Bafana Bafana 2026 World Cup preliminary squad:
TimesLIVE