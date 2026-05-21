Chiefs’ McCarthy says boxing, Moldavia trials and mental coach shaped him

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Aden McCarthy of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on January 20 2026. File photo.

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Defender Aden McCarthy, arguably one of Kaizer Chiefs’ best players this season, says boxing, trials in Moldavia and a mental specialist have helped shape his life and career.

The 22-year-old Chiefs youth development graduate was promoted to the first team in July 2022.

It took McCarthy, the son of erstwhile Amakhosi centre-back Fabian, three years before making his senior debut in May last year in Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in the last league game of last season.

This season he has racked up an impressive 22 league starts.

“I was in Moldavia for five-and-a-half weeks for trial ... almost two months [in June 2024, where he was assessed by that country’s top-flight side Sheriff Tiraspol],” McCarthy said on Thursday. “That experience made me a man to survive in this sport, in this industry. It taught me how to become a professional ... I learnt to control what I can.”

Boxing and seeing a mental specialist also helped him prior to being a starter at Naturena, said the Chiefs centre-back.

“I feel like what I did off the field helped me to stay grounded. I’ve done boxing for almost a year ... I’ve just stopped because the schedule is hectic.

“I’ve seen a mental coach, so mentally I am very strong. The mental coach, Dr Henning Gericke, is with the team [Chiefs] now. Prior to him coming here, I saw him three or four times ... for preparing myself for the future and what was to come, what would be out of my control and how I can manage it.”

McCarthy is expected to start when Chiefs face Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, the last day of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sowetan