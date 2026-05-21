Soccer

Chiefs’ McCarthy says boxing, Moldavia trials and mental coach shaped him

Activities off the field have helped him stay grounded, says rising star

Sihle Ndebele

Sihle Ndebele

Sports journalist

Aden McCarthy of Kaizer Chiefs during the Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on January 20 2026. File photo. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix )

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Defender Aden McCarthy, arguably one of Kaizer Chiefs’ best players this season, says boxing, trials in Moldavia and a mental specialist have helped shape his life and career.

The 22-year-old Chiefs youth development graduate was promoted to the first team in July 2022.

It took McCarthy, the son of erstwhile Amakhosi centre-back Fabian, three years before making his senior debut in May last year in Chiefs’ 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United in the last league game of last season.

This season he has racked up an impressive 22 league starts.

“I was in Moldavia for five-and-a-half weeks for trial ... almost two months [in June 2024, where he was assessed by that country’s top-flight side Sheriff Tiraspol],” McCarthy said on Thursday. “That experience made me a man to survive in this sport, in this industry. It taught me how to become a professional ... I learnt to control what I can.”

Boxing and seeing a mental specialist also helped him prior to being a starter at Naturena, said the Chiefs centre-back.

“I feel like what I did off the field helped me to stay grounded. I’ve done boxing for almost a year ... I’ve just stopped because the schedule is hectic.

“I’ve seen a mental coach, so mentally I am very strong. The mental coach, Dr Henning Gericke, is with the team [Chiefs] now. Prior to him coming here, I saw him three or four times ... for preparing myself for the future and what was to come, what would be out of my control and how I can manage it.”

McCarthy is expected to start when Chiefs face Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, the last day of the 2025/26 campaign.

Sowetan

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