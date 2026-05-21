WATCH | Chiefs aim to beat Chippa to equal 2019/20 season’s points tally

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As much as he concedes that it’s not easy to “stay motivated”, having already secured third spot, Kaizer Chiefs right-back Reeve Frosler has stressed the importance of winning against Chippa United to equal Amakhosi’s best point tally in recent seasons.

Chiefs host Chippa, who are fighting to avoid the play-offs, at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, the final day of the 2025/26 season. Amakhosi aim to win against Chilli Boys to reach 57 points, equalling the 2019/20 season’s record, which is their joint best in the past five seasons.

“We know what this game can do for Chippa. We’ve secured number three, and I think last week I said that it’s going to be difficult to stay motivated, same this week…. Chippa has a lot to play for, so we are not going to have an easy game,” Frosler said.

Even so, Frosler insisted that they won’t “go on holiday”, making an example of how they still managed to beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the same venue last week, having already secured third spot.

The Chiefs full-back made it clear that they want to reach 57 points. “On Saturday against Chippa we are still going to give our all to try and equal our best point tally in the last six years,” Frosler said.

He also lauded Chiefs’ improvement this season, having failed to achieve a top-eight finish in the past two campaigns, where they finished 10th and ninth respectively.

“I think if you look at this season yourself, you’ll see that there’s a lot of improvement since the 2019/20 season,” Frosler said.

“There’s been a lot more consistency this season from us as players as far as results and performances are concerned.”

Sowetan