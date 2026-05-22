AS FAR’s lack of an away goal gives Sundowns a real shot at clinching a second star

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker Brayan León will be key in their Champions League second leg final decider against AS FAR in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday.

One-zero might be a slender advantage to take into a Caf Champions League final second leg, but it also presents Mamelodi Sundowns with their best opportunity yet to add a second star to their badge since they earned their first in 2016.

There are several factors that make a case for such an argument.

First, and perhaps most importantly, AS FAR did not score an away goal in their effort to keep the scoreline low and perhaps even sneak a draw in a tactical chess match in the first leg at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

That means if Downs score a goal in the second leg at the intimidating, 70,000-seat Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, AS FAR need to score three in reply.

That makes the match situation fairly tricky for AS FAR, too. Even if they take a 2-0 lead — never easy against any side in a Champions League final, let alone one as continentally experienced as Sundowns, recent defensive wobbles or not — that still would leave the Brazilians needing only one goal to win.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso reflects on 1️⃣➖0️⃣ win over AS FAR.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/r93e5bigqb pic.twitter.com/cHRrlYlwDq — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 17, 2026

There might be other factors indicating Sundowns remain entirely in with a shot.

There was always a feeling AS FAR were not as dangerous a combination as the Brazilians’ 2024-25 final opponents Pyramids FC. The 1-0 lead this year is a far better situation than the 1-1 draw Downs took to Cairo, where the Egyptian club’s 2-1 win secured a 3-2 aggregate victory, a scoreline that would not be enough this time for AS FAR.

Sunday’s first leg appeared to confirm AS FAR are not as imposing. The Moroccan club do not have a Fiston Mayele, the Democratic Republic of Congo international striker whose exploits in the Champions League — six goals, including one in the final — won him the 2025 Confederation of African Football Inter-Club (local-based) Player of the Year award. Mayele was arguably the difference between the teams in last year’s final.

Downs showed themselves capable of breaching AS FAR’s defence on numerous occasions at Loftus. Of course, the Moroccan outfit will be a different prospect at home, but they also have to attack, and that can open spaces for the Brazilians to get behind them.

Sundowns’ injuries at the back did not affect them to the extent of conceding in Pretoria. Khulumani Ndamane came through despite his recent jitters in form and Keanu Cupido’s physical presence returning from shoulder injury, playing with an injection for the pain, made a difference.

𝘽𝙖𝙛𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝘽𝙖 𝙎𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚 𝙚𝙣-𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙚✈️



Kegan Johannes takes us behind the scenes as The Brazilians travel from OR Tambo to Casablanca. From airport moments to in-flight banter, and everything in between. This is life with The Brazilians on the move 🙌



Watch the full… pic.twitter.com/2ZLyZwrvIp — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 21, 2026

The solid Grant Kekana is also back from suspension and an option in Rabat. Aubrey Modiba, scorer of the superb free-kick in the first leg, is a major injury concern and Divine Lunga might have to rise to the occasion at left-back.

Under more pressure in the second leg, Downs’ defence still looks capable of holding AS FAR, who are intelligent and dangerous, but not spectacularly intimidating on the counter-attack.

And Downs have in-form Colombian Brayan León — apart from their array of dangerous midfield and forward scorers, such as Iqraam Rayners, Teboho Mokoena, Nuno Santos, Kutlwano Letlhaku and Monnapule Saleng — to lead an attack that looks capable of another goal in Rabat.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso made no secret their target is to try to get a quick away goal to put their hosts under pressure.

“We have to play looking for a goal,” the Portuguese said.

It is going to be a different match and we will be ready for their aggression we are going to suffer. It is also important we apply aggression to the opponent in order not to make feel comfortable — Miguel Cardoso

“The game will obviously be different from the first leg, but if we make it similar to the way we played in the first leg, for sure we will be close to having control of the match.

“It is going to be a different match and we will be ready for their aggression. It is also important we apply aggression so that they don’t feel too comfortable.

“The boys have to rise to the moment. If they do we will be close to achieving our goal. If they don’t, we will collapse, and we could lose the match.”

Downs’ preparations were severely disrupted by their delayed departure from OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday. They were only able to leave on Wednesday due to Moroccan aviation authorities denying a landing permit to the Brazilians’ charter flight, something that smacked of gamesmanship.

The delay cost Downs a full day of training, and time to adjust to the away conditions, but it might also simply motivate them more.

They are in with a real shout for their second star. Leaving everything on the pitch in Rabat will go a long way to securing it.

TimesLIVE