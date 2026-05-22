Bucs, Downs get a chance to end long drought in league, Caf

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Patrick Maswanganyi and Masindi Nemtajela of Orlando Pirates in action against Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns during their recent Betway Premierhsip match.

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This weekend is undoubtedly the biggest weekend for South African giants Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as they aim to end prolonged droughts in the domestic league and Caf Champions League respectively.

To be the league champions for the first time in 14 years, Pirates need to see off relegation-threatened Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday on the final day of the 2025/26 PSL season. Kickoff is 3pm.

On Sunday against Moroccan outfit AS FAR Rabat at the imposing Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium (9pm SA time), Sundowns will be bidding to win only their second continental title since 2016.

The Tshwane giants take a 1-0 first-leg lead, attained at Loftus Versfeld last Sunday, courtesy of Aubrey Modiba’s free-kick.

The Brazilians reached the final last season but failed to overcome Egyptian side Pyramids.

Morocco hasn’t been Sundowns’ happy hunting ground, having never won in their previous nine visits in the Champions League there, with three draws and six defeats,

I’m very confident that we will come back with a trophy. They just have to remain confident and focus on the whole match. — Roger Feutmba, Sundowns legend

Even so, Brazilians legend Roger Feutmba doesn’t think the side’s bad record in Morocco, coupled with an expected hostile atmosphere, will deter them, believing the trophy is coming to SA.

“Sometimes you have to take into consideration what happened in the past, but you must also acknowledge that these Sundowns players are very mature and are well-experienced, so the past result won’t count for anything,” Feutmba said.

“I’m very confident that we will come back with a trophy. They just have to remain confident and focus on the whole match. They have what it takes to go there and win the title.”

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hopes for third-time-lucky after losing the previous two finals, one with Esperance and the other with the Brazilians.

Meanwhile, retired Pirates striker Thulasizwe Mbuyane, who was in the squad when Bucs last won the league 14 years ago, has urged coach Abdeslam Ouaddou to go all out and start with two strikers against relegation-battling Orbit on Saturday.

“Pirates want this league badly, so they must go all out from the word go. The coach should start with two strikers,” said Mbuyane.

“Juju”, as Mbuyane is known in football circles, believes the Sea Robbers will prevail.

“It’s been a while since Pirates last won the league, so they can’t waste this chance. I really believe they will beat Orbit and lift it. This current generation is so talented, so they deserve this league title.”

Sowetan