Mokoka keeping his eyes on Cape Town prize despite Kipchoge frenzy

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Stephen Mokoka of South Africa will be up against legendary Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge at this year's edition of the Cape Town Marathon in Green Point.

The build-up to this year’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon on Sunday has largely revolved around one name, Eliud Kipchoge.

The Kenyan superstar’s decision to race in South Africa has sparked enormous excitement ahead of the event, with fans eager to witness one of the greatest marathon runners in history competing here.

But while much of the public attention has shifted towards Kipchoge, Stephen Mokoka is refusing to lose sight of what matters most to him.

The experienced South African marathoner is focused on one thing only: winning a fourth Cape Town Marathon title.

Mokoka, who already boasts three victories in the Mother City, says the outside noise surrounding the race has little impact on his mindset.

“There’s always noise; there’s always vibes,” he said.

“But you must just stay in your own lane and focus on yourself and your goal.”

It is a philosophy that has carried Mokoka through a distinguished international career spanning almost 20 years.

From Olympic Games to World Championships and some of the world’s biggest road races, Mokoka has learnt that elite competition demands mental discipline as much as physical preparation.

That experience is helping him stay grounded even as excitement around the race continues to intensify.

“Of course we are all excited to have Eliud in our country,” Mokoka said.

“Especially in South Africa. But for me, as Stephen, my goal is one. I’m focusing on myself and trying to achieve my goal.”

That goal is clear.

Mokoka wants to break the 2:10 barrier again after failing to dip under the mark in his last race.

“The plan is to try to get under 2:10,” he explained.

For the veteran athlete, achieving that mark would reignite confidence and potentially open doors for international marathon opportunities later in the season.

More importantly, it would keep alive his ambition of qualifying for another Olympic Games.

While many assumed Mokoka’s recent venture into ultra-distance running signalled a shift away from the marathon, he insists the classic 42.2km race is part of unfinished business.

“My aim is to qualify for my last Olympics,” he said.

“I want to have five Olympic participations and be the unique one in the country.”

That ambition continues to fuel his motivation at an age when many athletes begin winding down their careers.

Instead, Mokoka is as competitive as ever.

Cape Town holds special significance for him, not only because of his past victories, but also because of the disappointment of narrowly missing out on another title back in 2023.

“I lost in the last stage of the race,” he recalled of that six-second sprint loss to Ethiopian Adane Kebede Gebre.

“To rectify that mistake would be amazing for me.”

A fourth title would further strengthen Mokoka’s legacy in South African road running and underline his remarkable longevity in the sport.

Still, he knows the challenge awaiting him will be severe.

Cape Town’s course has never been considered straightforward, and weather conditions could play a decisive role.

“It’s a tough route,” Mokoka said.

“We hear people want to run fast. We’ll be there to try to run fast too, but we just hope for good weather.”

The later race start means rising temperatures could become a factor during the second half of the marathon.

“If it’s hot, you need to save energy and hydrate properly,” he explained.

“Some people will go fast in the beginning and pay for it later.”

Mokoka believes patience and tactical awareness could prove more valuable than aggressive early pace-setting.

“Anything under 2:10 can win the race,” he said confidently.

While he remains focused on his own race plan, Mokoka understands the magnitude of Kipchoge’s presence in South Africa.

“He’s a superstar,” Mokoka said.

“Everyone wants to meet him, everyone wants to be on the starting line with him.”

The South African has raced alongside Kipchoge before on the international stage and says competing against the Kenyan icon in Cape Town will still feel special despite their previous encounters.

“Every time we meet as athletes, it’s always a new thing,” he said.

Yet admiration will not distract him from the task ahead.

For Mokoka, this marathon is not about celebrity or spectacle.

It is about reclaiming victory in a race he knows better than almost anyone else.

And if he manages to cross the line first again, Cape Town may end up celebrating not only the arrival of a global superstar, but also the enduring brilliance of one of South Africa’s greatest marathon runners.

TimesLIVE