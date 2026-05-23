Orbit relegated after one season in the PSL, Chiefs lose last match of the season

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Ndumiso Ngiba of Orbit College scores own goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit on 23 May 2026.

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On what turned out to be a dramatic final day of the Betway Premiership with thrills and spills, interest was not only on who would be crowned champions.

Some eyes were firmly fixed on who was going to get automatic relegation, going to the PSL promotion play-offs and going to sneak into the top eight places.

When the curtain finally came down, all those questions were answered with Orbit College relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) after they suffered a 2-0 loss to Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium.

Orbit returns to the National First Division (NFD) after just one season in the PSL and will be disappointed with themselves because they entered the last day sitting second from the bottom and their fate in their own hands.

But it was always going to be difficult against the Pirates side, who were desperate for a win to secure their first league title in 14 years with them having mostly played bridesmaids to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Their situation was worsened by Magesi FC beating Richards Bay 1-0 in Seshego.

Taking a closer look at the log standings, Orbit got what they deserved because they lost the most games [18] and conceded the most goals [47] and they ended the campaign with 24 points.

With their hard-fought 1-0 win, Magesi go to the play-offs with NFD sides Cape Town City and Milford FC where they will be bidding to stay in the top league next season.

Given the way City and Milford have played in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, Magesi will have to be at their best in the play-offs.

The other news from the bottom half of the table is that Marumo Gallants survived after they played to a 0-0 draw with Stellenbosch, finishing third from the bottom with 25 points.

In the middle of the table, other rookies Durban City secured a place in the top eight to qualify for the MTN8 next season. Their performance is in contrast to that of Orbit as they were promoted together.

They join Pirates, Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City as the teams that will compete for the MTN8 next season.

Interest was also on Chiefs, who went into the last day having already secured third spot but they lost their last match of the campaign against Chippa United in Durban.

This is a massive improvement from Chiefs under co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze who took over from Nasreddine Nabi who was fired earlier in the season.

The question for Amakhosi supporters is whether the club is going to continue with Youssef and Kaze next season because, though they have improved this season, they are still way behind Pirates and Sundowns.

Chiefs are going back to the Confederation Cup but last season was underwhelming as they failed to get past the group stages as they finished third below Zamalek and Al Masry of Egypt.