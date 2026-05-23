Sundowns captain Themba Zwane confident before Champions League final with AS FAR

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Caf Champions League final first Leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns are down to business in Rabat preparing for the anticipated Champions League final second leg against AS FAR at the imposing Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday (9pm).

The Brazilians have taken a slender but important 1-0 lead from the first leg in Pretoria through a well-taken free kick by defender Aubrey Modiba.

Looking ahead to the clash, captain Themba Zwane said players are fully aware of what is at stake as they go all out to win the continental trophy for the second time.

“I always try to remind them how big this is,” said the Bafana Bafana midfielder Zwane, who was part of the team that won the trophy under coach Pitso Mosimane in 2016.

The other player in the current Sundowns squad who was part of the successful team of 2016 is goalkeeper Denis Onyango, and they will join an elite list of players to have won the trophy twice.

'Winner takes all,' - Sundowns defender Grant Kekana on Champions League final 2nd leg against AS FAR. pic.twitter.com/cm1tuirNmz — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) May 23, 2026

“We have to push ourselves so that we can make history and create excitement in the country. This group will be remembered for a long time; I just keep on reminding them about the importance of this game.”

Sundowns’ preparations were severely disrupted as they could not leave South Africa as planned on Tuesday and only left the next day, but Zwane said they have put that behind them.

“The travel was long, but the mood in camp is good; everyone is excited, and you can see the brotherhood. We are pushing one another and trying to be as positive as much as we can.”

Zwane added that they have had another chance to analyse their opponents who were compact and stubborn last weekend and will be boosted by their home support.

“Our preparations are going well as we get ready for the match. We have analysed the opponents and we know what to expect from them.

“Our first session here in Morocco was about tactics and how we are going to approach the game.”

TimesLIVE