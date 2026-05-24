Champions Arsenal finish on high with win at Palace, West Ham relegated

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Noni Madueke celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal with Piero Hincapie in their Premier League win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on Sunday.

Arsenal celebrated their coronation as Premier League champions with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday at a sun-drenched Selhurst Park, capping a remarkable season that saw them finish with 85 points.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke gave Arsenal their 26th win of the season in Sunday’s final round while Jean-Philippe Mateta headed home for Palace as Mikel Arteta’s side finished seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City, who lost 2-1 to Aston Villa.

With the Premier League title already secured earlier in the week, manager Arteta fielded a heavily-rotated squad ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Paris St Germain, resting key players.

Prior to kickoff, Palace players also formed a guard of honour for the newly crowned champions, applauding them onto the pitch.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa but their fans were less focused on the scoreboard then in an emotional farewell to Pep Guardiola after a decade in charge.

There was little riding on the outcome of their final game, with City already assured of second, seven points behind Arsenal.

Villa, who came fourth on 65 points, had already secured Champions League qualification and arrived buoyed by their Europa League triumph on Wednesday.

Ollie Watkins struck twice as Villa played spoilers at the Etihad Stadium, but the loss could not overshadow the tributes to beloved City boss Guardiola after a glittering decade that transformed the club’s trajectory and changed English football.

Antoine Semenyo put City on the scoreboard in the 22nd but Watkins struck in both the 46th and 61st minutes.

Phil Foden celebrated what he thought was a late equaliser but it was chalked off for offside.

Both City captain Bernardo Silva and defender John Stones were in tears as they were given guards of honour by both teams in the second half of their final appearances for City. Guardiola hugged both, and wiped away tears with his T-shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur salvaged their Premier League status in the nick of time as Joao Palhinha’s first-half goal earned a priceless 1-0 home victory against Everton.

Only an 11th home league defeat of a miserable season could have sent Tottenham down for the first time since 1977, but Palhinha’s 43rd-minute effort erased that nightmare scenario.

Anfield rises for the Egyptian King 👑🇪🇬



Mo Salah walks off as a Liverpool player for the final time 🥹



📺 Stream #LIVBRE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Discovery_SA pic.twitter.com/H2zjW2s8Ji — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

It meant West Ham United’s 3-0 win over Leeds United was in vain as Tottenham finished 17th on 41 points, two points ahead of their London rivals who were relegated.

Tottenham’s victory completed an escape mission led by Roberto de Zerbi who has rejuvenated the team since taking charge little more than a month ago with Spurs deep in trouble.

After an afternoon of nerves and 10 agonising minutes of stoppage time in which every Tottenham clearance was cheered, the final whistle was met by huge relief and celebrations.

West Ham United were relegated despite a 3-0 win at home to Leeds United, as Spur’s victory over Everton confirmed the Hammers’ demotion from England’s top flight.

Last two Burnley and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ relegations were confirmed a month ago.

A farewell fit for a legend 🩵👏



Bernardo Silva gets a guard of honour in his final match.



📺 Stream #SSPremierLeagueon DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/18lRK2mowt — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

The Hammers realistically needed a win with Spurs losing to stay up, having started the game two points behind their relegation rivals with a far inferior goal difference.

West Ham fans feared the worst after news of Spurs’ first-half goal spread around the ground, but Taty Castellanos gave them hope with a 67th-minute header. Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead with 10 minutes left and Callum Wilson added a late third.

The win meant West Ham were relegated to the second-tier Championship for the first time since 2010-11.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League assists record when he made his 21st of the season in the final game of the campaign away at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

Fernandes, who was named Premier League Player of the Season on Saturday, had levelled the record of 20 assists jointly held by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne before the final round.

The Portugal international broke the record on a corner in the 32nd minute when his delivery was headed home by Patrick Dorgu to give the visitors a 1-0 lead, with the United players running towards their captain to celebrate his feat.

Dorgu returns the favour ⚽💥



The Premier League's Player of the Season gets on the scoresheet 🔥



📺 Stream #BHAMUN on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/CtM5ALWKoR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

Sunderland became only the fifth side in Premier League history to qualify for Europe in their first season after promotion by beating Chelsea 2-1.

A 25th-minute volley from Trai Hume and second-half own goal from Malo Gusto lifted Sunderland into seventh place. Cole Palmer pulled one back for a Chelsea who had Wesley Fofana sent off.

Sunderland will join Bournemouth, who drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, in the Europa League next season with Chelsea missing out on Europe entirely.

The Conference League spot went to Brighton in eighth despite their defeat by Man United.

United had Champions League qualification wrapped up as did Arsenal, Man City and Villa. Liverpool picked up the point they needed to make mathematically certain with a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

Crystal Palace can also qualify for next season’s Europa League if they beat Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final in Leipzig on Wednesday.