Makhoye on what lessons he learnt after Orbit were relegated

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After Orbit College were relegated from the Betway Premiership after one season, coach Pogiso Makhoye said there are many lessons they took as they prepare for life in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC).

Needing a draw against Orlando Pirates to retain their Premiership status on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium, Orbit suffered a 2-0 defeat after own goals by Sabelo Nkomo and defender Ndumiso Ngiba and were relegated to the second tier of South African football.

Makhoye, who was disappointed with the results after Magesi won their match against Richards Bay to avoid automatic relegation, revealed what lessons he learnt in the Premiership this season.

“Bad in a way that we got relegated, good in a way that, as a young coach, I’ve gained experience where people will always advise you when you get promoted to say you need to beef up the team with experience,” Makhoye explained to the media during the post-match press conference.

“So, it was a learning curve, a roller coaster, where the trusted players who promoted you got injured. Now you look at what is free on the market and try to reinforce the team, but you don’t get what you want, you still get back to the original plan.

“Unfortunately, it was too late. Now you get relegated because of the goal difference. So, I’m proud of the boys because we competed with a team that got muscle to buy players. From our side, we had to develop and look at what we have around us. I have learnt a lot this season, and if we get a chance to be promoted again, I will become an experienced coach because I have to learn somewhere. Where will I get the experience? I have experience promoting the team and relegating the team.”

Makhoye is optimistic he will be a better coach now after the lessons he took and that if he comes back to the league, he will do better.

“Tactically, I have improved as a coach, the way I analyse the opposition, and I’m happy this relegation happened so early in my career, and will I come back? Those are the questions I will ask myself, but I believe that I will come back,” he said.

“Now, with a situation like this, if it happens again, I will decide better because I know, but I have done this before.”