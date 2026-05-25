Caf win was inspired by last season’s final defeat, says Cardoso

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Mamelodi Sundowns lift the trophy as winners of the Caf Champions League after their 2-1 aggregate final victory with a 1-1 second-leg draw against AS FAR at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco, on May 24 2026.

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After guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to the Caf Champions League title following their 2-1 aggregate win over AS FAR in Rabat, Morocco, on Sunday, coach Miguel Cardoso said the pain of losing the final to Pyramids last year inspired them this time.

Sundowns captured their second title on Sunday following a 1-1 draw against AS FAR at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to win 2-1 on aggregate in the final.

Their success came after a gruelling schedule where they played 50 matches this season and did not even have a preseason.

“It was time; last year I saw tears in my players, and a few of them knew we promised each other that we would have tears again, but it will be from joy and not from sadness,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“I think you will have in your mind Khuliso Mudau crying, standing on the side of the bench in Cairo in that match we played against the Pyramids last year.

“And I embraced him and said, ‘we will try again next year’. Belief is a very important engine, and energy also comes from there. That belief should bring together hard work, commitment and capacity to define moments that are sometimes thin margins.”

It’s time for people who are in charge of football in South Africa to really think about what they want for the development of football in the country and if they create conditions to really push the teams forward — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Cardoso once again took a swipe at the PSL leadership over his side’s tough schedule, saying players such as Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, and Bathusi Aubaas will miss the Fifa World Cup due to injuries they picked up during the season.

“I also believe that it is important if SA wants again soon or in the future to win the Champions League, it has to change some dynamics,” he said. “And it’s really important to change some dynamics. Those dynamics must be changing to provide support.

“Today there are still some players that are potential Bafana Bafana players who could not play: Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Bathusi Aubaas.

“And they are not here, because at the last moment they were exposed to something that is not normal. And they also could not play a final. They could’ve been useful today, very useful.

“So it’s time for people who are in charge of football in South Africa to really think about what they want for the development of football in the country and if they create conditions to really push the teams forward.

“To create conditions to help this club, I believe it’s possible because I know the club will continue to work very hard to develop because I know the people behind the scenes.”

Sowetan