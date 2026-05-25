Vital away goal was always on the cards, says Sundowns coach Cardoso

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Mamelodi Sundowns lift the trophy as winners of the 2025-26 Caf Champions League after their 2-1 aggregate final victory with a 1-1 second-leg draw against AS FAR at Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, Morocco on Sunday night.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said he was always convinced his side would get the vital away goal that proved decisive in Sunday’s 2025-26 Caf Champions League final.

A rasping effort from midfielder Teboho Mokoena flew into the net on the stroke of half-time to equalise the score after hosts AS FAR had taken the lead and levelled the tie on aggregate.

Sundowns took a slender 1-0 lead into the second leg but went behind in the 40th minute after giving away a penalty, which Mohamed Hrimat converted to see the Moroccan side back in the contest.

Tebza delivers when it matters most ⚽💥



A stunning strike in the final 🔥



📺 Stream #TotalEnergiesCAFCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/dTZcRkCct9 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

However, with the away goals rule still applied in African club competition, FAR were left needing to win by two clear goals when Mokoena equalised.

“After the first penalty, I still felt that at any moment we could score, because it’s very rare that we don’t score in a game,” Cardoso said.

“I felt we would always have a chance because I knew we had the power in front from our side. We didn’t manage the game in the way I would liked, but once we got our goal we could feel it sucked a little bit of the energy out of the stadium.”

The Moroccan military side were roared on by a loud 60,000-strong crowd at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah, but needing to score twice in the second half proved a bridge too far. Hrimat was thwarted when Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved a penalty the military side were awarded in the 76th minute.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑 ⭐⭐



Masandawana climb to the summit of Club football in Africa 🌍🔝#SSFootball | #TotalEnergiesCAFCL | #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/GLr3MmJZfz — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

“Of course, had they scored that it would be 15 minutes of suffering, for sure, because they would have come at us with everything,” said Cardoso.

“We were not able to be patient and deal with the emotions we had inside of us. As time went by and the possibility of winning was there, trying to prevent conceding a second goal didn’t allow us to take more control of the game.

“You need a bit of luck at the right moments, but overall we deserved to win.”

Cardoso was the losing coach in the two previous Champions League finals, when Esperance of Tunisia lost to Egypt’s Al Ahly in 2024 and with Sundowns last year when they were beaten by Pyramids of Egypt.

“It was fully deserved, what this team has been through, knocking on the door every season,” Bafana Bafana captain Williams said.

“Finally the door opened for us and we get to add the star to the jersey.”