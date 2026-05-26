WATCH | Sundowns get heroes’ welcome through Pretoria on Champions trophy tour

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Mamelodi Sundowns have taken to the streets of Pretoria on a Champions League trophy tour.

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken to the streets of Pretoria, where they were greeted by some of their supporters to celebrate winning the Champions League for the second time.

The Brazilians won the trophy after they overcame Moroccan side AS FAR 2-1 over the two legs, with Sunday’s second leg in Rabat ending 1-1, as coach Miguel Cardoso also finally lifted the trophy at the third time of asking, having lost in the previous two finals.

Sundowns arrived in the country on Monday evening to a raucous welcome where Cardoso, chair Thlopie Motsepe and captains Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane addressed the media.

The trophy tour started at 11am at Nellmapius, with the first group going through Mamelodi, Eersterust, Silverton, Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Saulsville and Lotus Gardens.

🎥𝐏𝐎𝐕: The vibes and scenes from Mamelodi as Sundowns bring home the CAF Champions League trophy.#SSFootball pic.twitter.com/24HggLsutY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 26, 2026

Another group went to the north of Pretoria to cover Hammanskraal, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Ga-Rankuwa and Mmakau.

They will both end up at Church Square in Pretoria Central in the afternoon.

🎙️ Reporting from the Mamelodi Sundowns bus parade, Jayden 'Grootman' Adams speaks to Reyaad Pieterse 🤣#SSFootball pic.twitter.com/SgTi5cAbuS — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 26, 2026

Started off with the word of the day and in true Steve Komphela fashion he delivered a monologue until Arthur Sales stepped in 🤣#SSFootball pic.twitter.com/2vygVTdpZ5 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 26, 2026

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