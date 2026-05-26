Soccer

WATCH | Sundowns get heroes’ welcome through Pretoria on Champions trophy tour

The Brazilians won their second star as they overcame Moroccan side AS FAR 2-1

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken to the streets of Pretoria on a Champions League trophy tour. (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mamelodi Sundowns have taken to the streets of Pretoria, where they were greeted by some of their supporters to celebrate winning the Champions League for the second time.

The Brazilians won the trophy after they overcame Moroccan side AS FAR 2-1 over the two legs, with Sunday’s second leg in Rabat ending 1-1, as coach Miguel Cardoso also finally lifted the trophy at the third time of asking, having lost in the previous two finals.

Sundowns arrived in the country on Monday evening to a raucous welcome where Cardoso, chair Thlopie Motsepe and captains Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane addressed the media.

The trophy tour started at 11am at Nellmapius, with the first group going through Mamelodi, Eersterust, Silverton, Hatfield, Atteridgeville, Saulsville and Lotus Gardens.

Another group went to the north of Pretoria to cover Hammanskraal, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Ga-Rankuwa and Mmakau.

They will both end up at Church Square in Pretoria Central in the afternoon.

TimesLIVE

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