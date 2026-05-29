POLL | Was it fair for Hugo Broos to keep the six axed players at the World Cup squad announcement event?

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Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has sparked intense public debate after his decision to parade the six players who were dropped from the preliminary squad when he announced the final list for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Broos unveiled his 26-man squad on Wednesday, but controversy erupted after the six players were invited to join the rest of the players at the presidential dinner.

Critics on social media argued that having the six players attend the celebratory event was “humiliating” for them.

The six players who missed out on the final selection are Thapelo Morena, Brandon Petersen, Patrick Maswanganyi, Thabiso Monyane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Lebohang Maboe.

The players were visibly disappointed upon learning they would not be travelling to the global showpiece, and many people suggested management could have handled the situation better.

However, Broos defended his approach.

He explained he kept all 32 provisional players together because Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates had fixtures over the preceding weekend.

Fearing late injuries from both sides, he wanted to avoid a scenario where he would have to call back dismissed, disheartened players as last-minute replacements.

“I wanted to keep that group together, even in the difficult moments,” Broos explained.

“For me, it would have been worse for the players if I had told them: ‘Go home because you are not among the 26.’ That would not have been honest to them. That is why I kept everyone together.”

Despite his explanation, the debate continues online.

Many fans question whether it was fair to make the six omitted players witness the excitement and celebration of their selected teammates on live television.

TimesLIVE