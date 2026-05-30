Timber on the bench, Havertz starts for Arsenal against PSG in Champions League final

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By Julien Pretot

Arsenal full back Jurrien Timber, who has been out since March with a groin injury but was declared fit again, will not start Saturday’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain while Kai Havertz has been picked to start as the lone striker.

Timber is on the bench with Cristhian Mosquera starting at right back. The 19-year-old Myles Lewis-Skelly also starts in midfield in place of Martin Zubimendi.

Havertz, who has been chosen over Viktor Gyokeres, showed his Champions League final credentials when he scored the only goal in Chelsea’s win against Manchester City in 2021.

PSG coach Luis Enrique is fielding his preferred line-up with full back Achraf Hakimi at left back and Ousmane Dembele up front after both fully recovered from injuries.

Reuters