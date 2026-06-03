Milford sink Magesi at the death in crucial PSL promotional playoff

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Milford FC coach and chairman is happy with the outcome of their playoff game against Magesi. Picture:

Milford left it late to sink Magesi 1-0 with the final kick of their PSL promotional playoff match at Richards Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

The match was heading for a draw when Khanyisani Radebe stepped in and scored the crucial goal deep into injury time, earning Milford three points and sending them to the top of the mini-league table with six points, three ahead of Magesi.

Magesi might feel hard done by, as they would have thought that they had done enough for a draw, but Milford refused to relent and plied the pressure until the very end.

The two teams met with three points each, after each winning their opening game against Cape Town City, who now sit pointless after two fixtures. Magesi beat City 2-0 on Saturday at Seshego Stadium, while Milford won 1-0 away.

Milford have enjoyed a good home record in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this previous season, winning seven and only suffering one defeat, going down 2-1 to the Bees on May 2.

In the premiership, Magesi had a challenging away record, failing to register a win on the road. On Wednesday, it was hosts Milford who started brightly in search of an early goal, but couldn’t take their chances up the field.

Magesi had the best chance to break the deadlock eight minutes before the interval, but Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza produced a fine save to deny Nyakala Raphadu one-on-one after he was sent through by Mcedi Vandala.

Milford continued to dominate in the second half as they looked for the opener, but could not break Magesi’s defence.

With the match heading for a draw, Milford were rewarded for their persistent pressure as they netted right at the end.

Milford will welcome City at the same venue on Saturday at 3pm.