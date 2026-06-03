WATCH | Khune tells Petersen not to give up after Bafana disappointment

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Former Bafana Bafana captain Itumeleng Khune has come out in support of Amakhosi keeper Brandon Petersen, who was left out of the national squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana number one goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has offered some advice to Amakhosi keeper Brandon Petersen not to give up following his omission from the national team squad for the Fifa World Cup.

Petersen was outstanding for Amakhosi in the recently concluded season and was named in the Bafana World Cup preliminary squad, but was not selected in the final squad as coach Hugo Broos opted for Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss and Sipho Chaine as his trusted keepers.

Khune, who earned 91 caps for Bafana between 2008 and 2020 and also represented the senior national team at the 2010 World Cup on home soil, said it was unfortunate that Petersen didn’t make the squad, but urged him to continue working hard.

“He was unfortunate not to make the squad. He has done tremendously well for Kaizer Chiefs throughout the season,” Khune told the media during the Carling Black Label World Cup launch in Sandton on Tuesday.

“He helped the team and I was happy to see him winning several man of the match awards this season. So, it shows that he has matured as a goalkeeper and like they say, ‘keepers mature like fine wine the older we get’.

“And that’s true because he played for [now-defunct] Ajax Cape Town, he went to [Bidvest] Wits and came to Chiefs. Unfortunately, the club was banned by CAF and Fifa for not signing players.

He had to wait two years for him to start competing and he has really shown maturity — Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

“He had to wait two years for him to start competing and he has really shown maturity and I just want to leave him with these words to say, ‘please don’t give up’. There is still a long way to go and he will definitely get that call-up one day.

“Once he gets it, make sure you perform to the best of your ability every time you are called to represent the country.”

Khune said he has not sat down with Petersen since he was not called up, but sent him a text to say he must not drop his head, as there are more opportunities coming.

“I did send him a text to say don’t give up and don’t drop your head, and when they come back from the World Cup, there will be plenty of time for Bafana,” he said.

“They will be playing in the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] qualifiers, so he must not give up.

“Not only him, [Lebohang] Maboe as well and Thabiso Monyane. It goes to show they have been doing well for their respective clubs, even the other guys who were not called up.

“They need to work harder, so they can stand a good chance of being called again in the future.”

Sowetan