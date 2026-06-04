Kaizer Chiefs must appoint coach who understands club’s magnitude: Letsholonyane

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Reneilwe Letsholonyane during his stint as an assistant coach of South Africa during the African Nations Championship (Chan) at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, in 2025.

As Kaizer Chiefs continue their search for a new coach, former midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane stressed the importance of finding a boss with with a good understanding of the club’s magnitude.

The new man must know how to manage the the expectations that come with coaching such a club, he said.

Three names have surfaced since Kaizer Chiefs began their search for a new head coach, including the highly decorated Pitso Mosimane, Manqoba Mngqithi and Frenchman Fernando Da Cruz.

Da Cruz was part of the Chiefs technical team during coach Nasreddine Nabi’s short tenure and has also been the head coach of the Moroccan giants, AS FAR.

The Frenchman is currently in SA, and it seems the talks are ongoing behind the scenes between him and Kaizer Chiefs, as the team’s sporting director, Kaizer Motaung jnr, was seen at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the candidate.

Moreover, Mngqithi’s and Mosimane’s names have also been thrown into the conversation.

Both bring experience, knowledge of how South African football operates, and a proven track record, having won multiple trophies in the past.

While Kaizer Chiefs are yet to announce their new signing for the head coach role, Letsholonyane believes that the club needs a coach with an acute understanding of just how big a club Chiefs is and the expectations that come with occupying the hot seat.

“[Chiefs need] a coach who obviously understands the culture, magnitude and calibre of the team — who understands that Chiefs supporters have high expectations and are only happy when the team is winning, playing well and then winning trophies,” Letsholonyane said

“So as long as the coach understands that, I think he will then do well for the club.”

The Chiefs further outlined their search for a coach by letting go of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who had taken over the reins following the sacking of Nabi.

Despite taking the club to No 3 in the log for the 2025/2026 season standings, their first top-eight finish in three seasons, the co-coaches were let go.

Letsholonyane, having played for Chiefs for many years, understands that the club’s supporters and its management are not a bunch who will celebrate a No 3 spot in the league.

The 43-year-old outlined that the club has high ambitions, a feat that any coach must take on board when they take over as head coach.

“Kaizer Chiefs is an ambitious club and the expectations are very high. For a person who coaches Kaizer Chiefs, being No 3 is not enough.

“Chiefs is a big club that is used to winning trophies and they want to get back to that level.”

Letsholonyane wished well to any new coach, whether Chiefs opt for a foreign coach or local coaching talent.

“Anyone who comes in to help players improve and helps the team play well, get results and win trophies, I’m in support of such a coach.

“I’m a coach as well, a young coach, and all I can say is that I love to see the club do well. Whether it’s a local coach or a foreigner or whatever, I would want to see the club do well.” — SportsBoom

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