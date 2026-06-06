ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Nthethe says Sundowns have matured in the Champions League

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In the 107th episode of the Arena Sports Show, host Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guests Mahlatse Mphahlele and Sizwe Mabena are joined by former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thabo “Mr Cool” Nthethe.

Nthethe, who was part of the Brazilians team that won the Champions League in 2016 under coach Pitso Mosimane, said Sundowns have what it takes to dominate the competition in the future.

Sundowns won their second continental title recently with an aggregate win over Moroccan side AS FAR, and Nthethe believes they have fully matured in the competition.

A former Bafana Bafana player, Nthethe said he is confident the national team under coach Hugo Broos have what it takes to get out of the group stages at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

As a former defender, Nthethe is interested to see who is going to partner Mbekezeli Mbokazi at central defence between Ime Okon, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Olwethu Makhanya.

TimesLIVE