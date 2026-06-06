Broos should have informed Bafana’s omitted six earlier − Zuma

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos during the Bafana Bafana departure to the 2026 World Cup in USA/Mexico in OR Thambo International Airport. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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Former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Zuma says coach Hugo Broos could have handled better the omission of six players from the World Cup squad who are in Mexico now for the tournament.

In what was seen as humiliating action by the national coach upon naming his final squad in Pretoria last week, Broos kept the players who were part of his original 32-man squad in limbo, and they only found out when their names were not read out that they had missed the plane to the World Cup.

Zuma, 50, speaking following the RB Leipzig tour to SA last weekend, said the national coach should have found courage to inform the players they would not be chosen to be part of the camp, which began in Pachuca this week ahead of next week’s Group A opener against co-hosts Mexico.

“It was not nice for the six guys, the way they found out,” Zuma said of the omitted players – Brandon Petersen, Thabiso Monyane, Lebo Maboe, Patrick Maswanganyi, Brooklyn Poggenpoel and Thapelo Morena.

“I really felt sorry for them, but then again, this is a national team. We come together for the same goal, which is to serve the nation.”

Pursued later on why he hadn’t told the players prior to the announcement, Broos reasoned he wanted to keep the suspense and gave the six the option of leaving camp immediately, but Zuma – who won 67 caps with the national team – said there was no reason to drag them to the team hotel.

“They should have been told earlier. I’m sure the coaching staff knew a few days before who’s going to be part of the team. I’m not fighting against anyone, but it could have been handled way better. The guys took one for the team in the end.”

The six have since been offered a trip to the World Cup to watch Bafana’s first match – against the Mexicans on Thursday – but it was unclear if they had accepted the offer from sports minister Gayton McKenzie to travel.