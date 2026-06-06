Moosa’s late strike gives City crucial win in PSL’s promotion/relegation play-offs

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Therlo Moosa of Cape Town City FC celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Promotion Playoffs match against Milford FC at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on the 06 June 2026 in Richards Bay.

The Premier Soccer League’s promotion/relegation play-offs were blown wide open when a late strike by Therlo Moosa gave Cape Town City a lifeline as they beat log leaders Milford FC 1-0 at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Saturday.

Moosa finished a lovely cross by Heaven Sereetsi in the 82nd minute when the match looked destined for a draw after both sides missed good chances earlier on.

City’s win means they must win their last match against Magesi FC at home on Wednesday to have any chance of winning the play-offs, but all will depend on the result of their match on Wednesday and final match between Magesi and Milford in Seshego, Polokwane, next Saturday.

With six points already in the bag after winning their first two matches, Milford still have an upperhand as long as Magesi don’t win their final two matches.

The Stallions from Richards Bay needed to win this match to put themselves in a more favourable position ahead of their final play-off match against Magesi but they still lead the three-team play-offs by six points after winning their first two matches — away against City (0-1) and at home against Magesi (1-0) on Wednesday.

City needed this victory to stay in the race to qualify but they will have to score more than one goal at home to Magesi on Wednesday to boost their slender hopes.

Jaeaden Rhodes had two chances in the first half to put City ahead but was unlucky to see his free kick going just wide before hitting the upright a few minutes later.

Miford striker Bulelani Sigomoshe was the busiest of the home side attackers but his final touches lacked the accuracy that could have put his team in an enviable position to gain promotion.

Remaining fixtures:

June 10: Cape Town City v Magesi FC, Athlone Stadium, 3pm

June 13: Magesi FC v Milford FC, Seshego Stadium, 3pm