Sikhosana questions how Pirates won the league

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The Buccaneers won the Betway Premiership after they defeated Orbit College FC at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on May 2. Picture: Gallo Images

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Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Sikhosana is not happy with how the Buccaneers won the Betway Premiership title, questioning their final match against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium, where they won 2-0.

Sikhosana said he doesn’t understand why Orbit scored those two own goals and pointed out Sabelo Nkomo and Ndumiso Ngiba, who were seen smiling after conceding. The victory saw the Buccaneers complete a treble after winning the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout titles during the season.

Players who scored those two goals were laughing inside the field as if they had done something good, killing their stay in the elite league, which is the PSL — Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Sikhosana

“I don’t feel OK. People are saying that after 14 years, it’s a mammoth task. Thanks because they won the league,” Sikhosana told reporters after the Khabba Cup tournament in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

“But people look at how they win the league. They got two goals that were scored for them.

“Players who scored those two goals were laughing inside the field as if they had done something good, killing their stay in the elite league, which is the PSL.

“I don’t know; I don’t know what Orbit [was doing] or what the [mandate] was, but let me retract out of it.”

However, with this success and Mamelodi Sundowns winning the Caf Champions League, Sikhosana believes this will also inspire them to go all out in search of their second star.

Pirates last won the Champions League in 1995, with the Legs of Thunder scoring in their 1-0 victory in the second leg against ASEC Mimosas in Abidjan, ensuring a 3-2 aggregate win and making them the first South African team to claim the title.

“People are talking about Caf now. Sundowns have surpassed us now because we got the star in 1995; they came and got it in 2016,” he said.

Sowetan