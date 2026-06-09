Soccer

Banyana turnaround stuns Japan as they make history ahead of Wafcon

Morale booster for SA before Wafcon kick off in Morocco

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane making her 150th appearance against Japan during their 1-0 win on Tuesday in Osaka. Image: Safa (safa)

Story audio is generated using AI

Banyana Banyana bounced back from their disappointing 5-0 defeat to secure a 1-0 win over Japan in their second international friendly on Tuesday in Osaka.

Linda Motlhalo scored the only goal as Banyana registered their historic victory against a side that thumped them 5-0 in the first match on Saturday.

This is the first time the Banyana women’s team has defeated Japan in an official match.

It was a much-improved performance from Banyana that will provide a major confidence boost ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco next month.

This is the first time the Banyana women’s team has defeated Japan in an officially recognised match

Captain Refiloe Jane marked her 150th appearance for Banyana in style as she delivered a pinpoint corner kick earlier on to set up Motlhalo, who rose highest to power home the only goal.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis would be pleased with the result and the response her team showed against Japan and will hope this will give them confidence ahead of Wafcon.

Banyana are in Group B with Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Tanzania. They will open their campaign against Tanzania on July 25 and play Ivory Coast three days later.

They will then play Burkina Faso in their final group match on July 31.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Bafana to play Mexico in opener

2

12 people gunned down in Joburg, shooters dropped off in Cleveland area

3

EXCLUSIVE | We have the same mentality: Mkhalele on working with Bafana coach Hugo Broos

4

Private school fees fight heads to court after pupils locked out of classes

5

The sad saga of a stalled funeral, a coffin filled with bricks and a missing body

Related Articles