Ellis praises Jane after reaching 150th cap milestone

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Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane in her 150th appearance against Japan, a match they won 1-0 in Osaka on Tuesday. Image: Safa

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Coach Desiree Ellis lauded captain Refiloe Jane after she made her 150th appearance for Banyana Banyana in their 1-0 win over Japan on Tuesday, saying she has been a pillar for the team.

Jane celebrated her milestone in fine style and she created the only goal scored by Linda Motlhalo in the first half to register their historic win against a side that thumped them 5-0 in the first match on Saturday.

Jane, 33, joined former skipper Janine van Wyk (185), Noko Matlou (174) and Mpumelelo Nyandeni (150), with 150 or more appearances for Banyana.

“I said in the team meeting that let’s make it memorable for her and I’m sure they did. I think it is well deserved, she has been a pillar for the team for a very long time,” Ellis told Safa media after the match.

“She also suffered a couple of injuries, but she came back stronger and led the team so well. More humble and hard-working person, I say that to all the centurions and all the players that have reached the 150 mark. She is the fourth one now ... well deserved.”

Ellis was also full of praise for the team after their first victory against a nation ranked in the top 10 and believes this will motivate them ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco next month.

“I think this is the first win against a top 10; what a way to do it. They just recently came off the victory series against the US. So, it shows we are on the right track, we just need to stay humble,” she said.

“We have to make sure that we use this as a springboard to be better. We have to make sure that we continue to improve from this as individuals and as a team.

“We know this is preparation for Wafcon, even though we are playing Japan.

“The players really put in a shift today. They put their bodies on the line when it mattered and we got results.”

Sowetan