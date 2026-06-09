Pirates confirm four new signings while Mbule, Mabasa, Shandu depart

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Orlando Pirates have announced their first four new signings as they strengthen the team ahead of the new season.

The Betway Premiership champions have confirmed the arrival of Mthetheleli Mthiyane (from Stellenbosch FC), Sbangani Zulu (from Richards Bay), as well as Bohale Ngwato and Ghampani Lungu (both from Siwelele).

“After weeks of speculation and countless headlines across the football social media landscape, Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the signings. The arrival of Mthiyane sees defender Thabiso Lebitso moving in the opposite direction to join the Maroons as part of a swap deal,” the club statement read.

The Soweto Giants also confirmed that they have parted ways with a few players, including Sipho Mbule, who spent a season with the club after joining them from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bandile Shandu, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi and Deivi Miguel Viera (Gilberto) have also left the club.

“Each of the players depart having contributed to the Orlando Pirates’ journey in their own way, and the club would like to place on record its appreciation for their service during their time with the Buccaneers,” the statement continued.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club thanks Bandile, Sipho, Tshegofatso, Karim and Gilberto for their service and wishes them all the best in the next chapters of their respective careers.”

Mbule has been linked with a move to Siwelele to reunite with coach Lehlohonolo Seema, while Mabasa is understood to be on the radar of rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Sowetan