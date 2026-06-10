CPT City’s dreams of Premiership return evaporate

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Therlo Moosa of Cape Town City FC celebrates goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 Promotion Playoffs match against Milford FC at Umhlathuze Sports Complex on the 06 June 2026 in Richards Bay.

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Cape Town City’s dreams of returning to the Betway Premiership have ended following their 1-1 draw with Magesi in their final match of the PSL promotional playoffs at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

The Citizens came into this fixture needing to win 2-0 to keep their slim chance of promotion alive, but only played to a 1-1 draw.

A win would have seen them tied on six points with Milford, with the KwaZulu-Natal side having a game in hand against Magesi on Saturday at Seshego Stadium, which will decide who will win the mini-league.

Milford are still in control, leading the table with six points, while Magesi are second with four points.

A draw for Milford will be enough to see them promoted to the Premiership, while Magesi will need a win at home to retain their Premiership status and will fancy their chances in front of their supporters.

Milford are still in control, leading the table with six points, while Magesi are second with four

Coming into the match, the Citizens enjoyed possession earlier on as they searched for the early goal, but didn’t create decent scoring opportunities.

Magesi were happy to sit back and wait for a breakaway ball and had a few chances on the break, but failed to take them.

Magesi should have gone ahead a few minutes before the interval had they been more clinical in the final third and they had decent chances, but failed to take them.

They were made to rue their missed chances as the home side opened the scoring against the run of play when Therlo Moosa tapped in from the rebound after Elvis Chipezeze failed to hold on from the cross.

Magesi levelled the score-line immediately after a restart through Mcedi Vandala after he was set through by Lehlegonolo Mokone and slotted home.

That equaliser meant City needed to score two more goals to win 3-1 and have a better goal difference.

They threw everything at Magesi, who defended well for their point and will look to win against Milford at home to retain their status.

Sowetan