Teenage Dladla warns that dumped Mbule will be a thorn in Pirates’ flesh

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Football legend Nelson Dladla strongly believes that Orlando Pirates overreacted by letting Sipho Mbule go rather than helping him deal with whatever affects his game on the pitch.

Renowned for his scrawny figure and boyish smile, which earned him the nickname “Teenage”, Dladla said: “He’s gonna be a thorn in their flesh. Look at [Ndabayithethwa] Ndlondlo when he’s up against Pirates; he wants to mess them up.”

Pirates opted not to renew Ndlondlo’s contract when it expired, allowing him to leave as a free agent, and he rejoined Marumo Gallants.

“Football clubs have everything that is [needed] to make sure that players are in good mental and physical health,” said Dladla.

“A player who is troublesome gets taken for counselling, where I believe they speak out about what bothers them.

“Psychologists are there for such purposes ... you do your best to get to the bottom of the problem, offer solutions and assistance, failing which then you can release them.”

Letting him go won’t resolve any problem that he has as a human being ... if it is true that he is wayward, then help him because he’s an asset to the club — Nelson 'Teenage' Dladla

Dladla, who played for 12 years, making 408 appearances and scoring 125 goals for Kaizer Chiefs, said he hoped his statement wouldn’t be misconstrued.

“I am saying that when the club values a player’s talent, they would do whatever it takes to help them overcome what affects their games on the pitch,” said the man who was a nightmare for opposing defenders.

“I rate Sipho highly ... he’s fire ... I hope he soldiers on and continues playing football because that’s a God-given talent he has. Letting him go won’t resolve any problem that he has as a human being ... if it is true that he is wayward, then help him because he’s an asset to the club.”

Mbule’s exceptional vision, creativity and the magical way he controls the midfield earned him the moniker “Master Chef”.

Recognising his unique ability, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos selected him for the final four 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers and also for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.