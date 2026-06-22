Meet DDC youngsters ready for top-flight football

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Mpho Padime, the 18-year-old dribbling sensation, shone for Orlando Pirates, scoring nine goals and assisting nine in their DDC title win. Picture:

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With the new PSL season set to start on August 1, we pick a few DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) youngsters who have proven they are ready to dazzle in the Premiership.

Mpho Padime (Orlando Pirates)

”Phopho", the 18-year-old dribbling wizard, was one of Pirates’ key players as they won their maiden DDC title last season, where he scored nine goals and racked up nine assists. Padime, a flamboyant playmaker who can also operate on the flanks, was Bucs’ DDC top-scorer last season. Last season Padime trained with the first team now and then.

Pheko Phago (Kaizer Chiefs)

Phago, 21, started training with the first team at Naturena towards the end of last season. Phago is a modern box-to-box midfielder mainly admired for his fantastic stamina, explosive pace and tactical versatility, which has seen him seamlessly operating as an attacking midfielder, a deep-lying playmaker, a right-winger, or even a right-back when the team requires defensive coverage.

Tauric Gamildien (Stellenbosch)

Like his older brother Ruzaigh, who made a name for himself by scoring goals for a number of clubs such as Moroka Swallows, Chippa United and AmaZulu, among others, the young Gamildien has a knack for goal. Tauric, 21, netted an impressive 16 goals to be the second top-scorer behind Mamelodi Sundowns’ Bennett Mokoena, who found the back of the net 22 times to win the reserve league’s Golden Boot last term.

Joy Manana (Orlando Pirates)

Manana was another standout performer in Pirates’ DDC triumph, scoring nine goals. The 20-year-old striker nicknamed “Joy Stick” has big-match temperament, having scored a few times in big games against Sundowns, Stellenbosch and AmaZulu in the DDC last season. Pirates senior coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is on record, suggesting they may ponder promoting Manana.

Xavier Jodamus (Sundowns)

While Sundowns’ DDC team relied on players with top-flight experience such as Siyabonga Mabena, Gomolemo Kekana, Thato Sibiya and Kutlwano Letlaku last season, Jodamus was one of a few players without top-flight experience that excelled for Downs last term as they finished as runners-up behind Pirates. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder’s style of play is hugely defined by his elite close control, impeccable first touch and the ability to manipulate space in congested areas.

NB: We excluded players who’ve already made their top-flight debuts.

Sowetan