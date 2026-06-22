Mofokeng, Mokoena, Chaine tipped for Player of the Season gong

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Former Orlando Pirates winger Dikgang “Terminator” Mabalane has tipped Orlando Pirates duo Relebohile Mofokeng and Sipho Chaine, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns’ Teboho Mokoena, to battle it out for the coveted PSL Footballer of the Season Award.

“More than anything, I look at the contribution a player made for the club. Mofokeng, for me, should be among the candidates, but we must not overlook the goalkeepers, so Chaine should be there as well,” Mabalane said.

“A player like Mokoena as well was very important for Sundowns, especially in the [CAF] Champions League. So my top three are Chaine, Mokoena and Mofokeng in no particular order.”

The 21-year-old Mofokeng played a key role in Pirates winning three trophies, including the league title, last season, where he scored an impressive 11 goals, while racking up nine assists in 36 games across all competitions.

Chiane, 29, was also instrumental in the Buccaneers’ success as they won their first league title in 14 years, also clinching the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout. Chaine set a PSL record of 21 clean sheets in a single campaign. He shattered both the all-time league record previously held by Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams and the Orlando Pirates club record.

On the other hand, the evergreen Mokoena helped Sundowns win their second Champions League, scoring a crucial goal in the second leg of the final against Moroccan side AS FAR Rabat. All in all, the midfield workhorse scored seven goals and managed two assists from 41 games in all competitions.

The trio are at the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada with Bafana Bafana. The PSL Footballer of the Season accolade is voted on by all 16 Premiership coaches. The league is likely to announce the date of the year-end awards sometime next month, albeit the event is likely to be virtual, as has been the case in recent years.

Sowetan