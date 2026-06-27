BBK UNPLUGGED | A love letter to Bafana

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Bafana Bafana's Thapelo Maseko celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between South Africa and Korea Republic at Monterrey Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Dear Bafana,

I am no president and have no farm. But allow me to rise from my dollar-starved sofa and borrow from the Buffalo Soldier of Mahlamba Ndlopfu and say: " Basebenzile abafana (the boys have done it)."

Last week, I asked you to give us a great start to Thursday morning. You responded with resounding aplomb and sparked the revelry of a nation, from a ramshackle start to your World Cup campaign.

The scenery was stunning as the Cerro de la Sella provided a breathtaking background to the Estadio Monterrey battlefield for the matchup of the souths — South Korea and South Africa.

You went to the final group A match with the odds heavily stacked against you. Bottom of the group, with one point, yours was a matter of win or bust. On that field lay a dream of a country, to be either crushed or realised.

Staring you in the face was the shame, in the event of defeat, of hitting an all-time low by becoming the first Bafana team to lose two matches and exit with only one point.

With that weight on your shoulders, you chose to take it upon yourselves to end South Africa’s 28-year wait to see you progress to the knockout phase.

Made in the Vaal

After piling profound pressure on the Koreans, the Asians finally caved in to the weight of wing wizardry, which led to a goal made in the Vaal townships and scored in Mexico. From the bench rose Sharpeville-born substitute Tshepang Moremi to supply a cross to the son of Sebokeng, Thapelo Maseko, whose strike sent a nation into seventh heaven.

One goal. One nation touching the sky. A goal worth its weight in gold etched you into the echelons of Bafana Bafana folklore as it punctuated the country’s first-ever progress beyond the Fifa World Cup group stage.

The bollocking you received after the bumbling opener was a well-deserved dressing down. It stung and sprang you to a credible draw that gave you a lifeline for survival.

I love how you rallied in support of Siphephelo Sithole. After the monumental red card mistake, Sithole returned from suspension to replace suspended Teboho Mokoena. He didn’t just make a masterful shift in the heart of midfield; Sithole plucked the hole with a monster performance.

What great grit and graft from all of you, a complete team performance that hit the sweet spot with spot-on tactics.

Sensational result

Bafana, you beauties. You flipped the script and turned anti-South African sentiment-harbouring, hate-watching hordes into humble pie eaters. Sipho Mabuse’s Burn Out blared inside Estadio Monterrey’s background as a soundtrack saluting your sensational result. Beautiful. Wonderful. Historic.

For your boss, Hugo Broos, beating the highest-ranked team in the group was one of the highlights of his career. By winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with Cameroon in 2017, he matched what Clive Barker did with Bafana in 1996.

By bagging the Afcon bronze medal with Bafana, he repeated what Trott Moloto did in 2000. But this takes the cake. You have entered uncharted territory, and the dream of entrenching yourselves in a deeper run remains unshattered.

You have achieved something that nobody could in the history of South African football. You have banished the mess the maverick Frenchman Phillippe Troussier made of the 1998 campaign in France. Jomo Sono’s class of 2002 came amper maar nie stamper nie in South Korea. Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira’s 2010 crew crashed on home soil. You are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

Thursday, June 25, will go down in history as the day a new chapter of South African football history was written. You gave us a moment of beauty in Monterrey. Estadio Monterrey will live in our memories for eternity.

Every now and then, a team shifts the needle. You have taken an eternity to do it. Better late than never. What you have done is give yourselves and every South African the belief that we have a team to be proud of.

Next up is Canada tonight. More of the same, please.

Regards,

PS: Were I a president with a farm, I would gift you each with an Ankole.

X - @bbkunplugged99