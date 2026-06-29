Baloyi ask Chiefs supporters to be patient with Da Cruz

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Fernando da Cruz, then head coach of Royal Excel Mouscron, during a Jupiler Pro League match against Sporting de Charleroi in Mouscron, Belgium, in September 2020. Da Cruz arrived in Johannesburg on Sunday morning and was greeted by Kaizer Chiefs officials, appearing to confirm reports he will sign for the Soweto giants as an assistant coach.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi has asked the club’s supporters to be patient with new head coach Fernando da Cruz as he prepares the team ahead of the new season.

Da Cruz from France, whose last job was as technical manager for the national team of Morocco, joined Chiefs recently on a two-year contract, replacing co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, who guided Amakhosi to a third-place finish last term and to book a place in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

While there is some scepticism about the new coach from a section of Chiefs supporters, Baloyi said Da Cruz should be given an opportunity like the club did with previously unknown coaches Paul Dolezar, Philippe Troussier, Stuart Baxter and Muhsin Ertugral, who went on to guide the club to success.

“I don’t know much [about Da Cruz], and it will be premature for me [to start judging him],” Baloyi said.

We can only hope that Da Cruz becomes...someone legendary that takes us back to winning ways. — Brian Baloyi

“We can only hope that Da Cruz becomes a Baxter, becomes someone legendary that takes us back to winning ways.

“Dr Kaizer [Motaung] was able to do this for many years, where he would come with a coach nobody knew — Dolezar, Troussier, Ertugral, Baxter — but you can’t bank on [new coaches being successful] all the time."

Baloyi urged the club to re-examine its development structures which have produced a number of strong players who now play elsewhere — players like Khulumani Ndamane, Omega Mdaka and Puso Dithejane, among others.

“One of the things in the last few years that we were not able to do that we used to do very well was to unearth talent from the juniors,” Baloyi said.

“Our development has been excellent, but there is that missing piece where once those players are in the first team, they are able to go [elsewhere].

“You need a coach that understands and knows how to [retain talent] because unfortunately, we can’t rely on [buying expensive players]. We are not Sundowns, and we know it’s an open secret that when Chiefs want players, the selling price becomes different. [For instance], it has been evident that Pirates bought [Oswin] Appollis for way less than what Chiefs had put on the table.”