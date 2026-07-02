Soccer

Peter Shalulile leaves Mamelodi Sundowns

The prolific goal ace scored 107 goals in 228 games at the Brazilians

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile needs a hat-trick against Royal AM to match ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma's DStv Premiership scoring record.
Veteran Namibian striker Peter Shalulile has left Mamelodi Sundowns. File picture: (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Story audio is generated using AI

Veteran Namibian striker Peter Shalulile has left Mamelodi Sundowns, the club announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old spent six seasons at Sundowns after joining them in September 2020.

“Thank you, Sha Sha,” Downs posted on X.

“Peter Shalulile departs Mamelodi Sundowns as one of the club’s most prolific forwards.

“Thank you for the goals, trophies and the commitment in yellow. All the best for what comes next, Peter.”

In a video posted by Downs, Shalulile said: “The journey has been good; it’s been amazing. Coming to a club where there are top players is difficult, but with all the hard work, discipline and dedication, I have managed to get a number of records and also trophies.

“I would like to thank the chair [Tlhopie Motsepe]. He has been an amazing person.

“And the board. It was difficult for them to get me because there were ups and downs. They were fighting to get me when I was at Highlands Park. I salute and thank them for bringing me here to Sundowns.

“Even the previous people who were here, I thank them. It’s not a goodbye, because you never know where you’ll end up. And the president [Patrice Motsepe] for giving me this opportunity.”

The prolific goal ace scored 107 goals in 228 games at Sundowns.

Shalulile had less game time and success last campaign, when he scored six goals in 23 matches across competitions.

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