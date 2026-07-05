Bafana need new ideas, so Broos must go — Modise

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Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Teko “the General” Modise says the team needs fresh ideas, and coach Hugo Broos should retire now.

Broos revealed a few months ago that he would retire after the Fifa World Cup to spend time with his grandkids. But after Bafana’s elimination from the World Cup following their 1-0 defeat to Canada, Broos seemed to be backtracking on his promise, with Safa president Danny Jordaan saying they would have a “confidential” meeting to discuss his future.

But Modise feels Bafana needs fresh ideas from a new coach and that Broos must retire now.

“Let me say this with all due respect: he qualified for everything he said he would; he took South African football to the next level, a level that we have never been in,” Modise told the media at the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday.

“He elevated South African football, [and] the fans have fallen in love with the team again, but also, we’ve seen his limitations.

“We shouldn’t be scared of a new coach. We need new ideas because now the core of the team is younger. We need a young coach with new and fresh ideas, and thanks to Hugo Broos for actually making us fall in love with Bafana again.

“We have a benchmark now, but with Mexico and against Canada, it showed the limitations that he had against Egypt at the Afcon [Africa Cup of Nations] and Cameroon. So we need fresh ideas, someone to look at things differently, but we will never forget what he has done for South African football.”

We need a young coach with new and fresh ideas. — Teko Modise

Pitso Mosimane has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Broos, while Benni McCarthy and Rulani Mokwena are understood to have expressed interest in succeeding the 74-year-old.

“Right now...it is no longer about finding the right coach; it is just finding the right person to manage the team that we have,” Modise said.

“We’ve got players that are well coached in the teams they are playing in; we just need someone to manage that and help the team to become better. Regardless of who comes, as long as they understand that there is a team in place. Don’t change the team, and I’m sure we will be fine.”

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