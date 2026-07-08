Bailey confident Zungu will defeat Jordaan in Safa election

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With Danny Jordaan believed to be ahead in his bid to remain South African Football Association (Safa) president when the poll takes place on September 12, vice-president Bennett Bailey says his opponents remain confident AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu can provide the incumbent with a meaningful challenge.

Bailey announced his withdrawal from the race at the weekend to back Zungu’s candidature. Bailey had earlier this year indicated he would challenge Jordaan himself.

Jordaan has not officially confirmed he would run for a fourth term, but indications are that he will stand despite facing a court case over alleged financial maladministration at Safa House.

Bailey said Zungu is eligible to run for the Safa presidency as he is part of the Safa remuneration committee. He said the AmaZulu owner is already enjoying support from all the provinces.

“We are supporting him, everyone in the Western Cape is supporting him and we will lobby for him,” Bailey told Sowetan on Tuesday.

In all the campaigns, I have never focused on oppositions. I always focused on what I need to deliver and we need to deliver Zungu. — Safa vice-president Bennett Bailey

“We are very confident that he will win. Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga ... I was told we are doing well there, there is also Limpopo ... we do have enough support in all provinces, it might not be majority for some, but we do enjoy the support in all the provinces.

“[Zungu] was part of our remuneration committee and as we speak, he is still part of the committee. So, he was in a Safa structure and remember, he is also chairman of AmaZulu. He is a very good candidate, he comes with fresh ideas.”

Jordaan, however, is understood to have consolidated support from the majority of Safa regions. In what was seen as a boost for his campaign, four of his bitter opponents were expelled from the Safa executive in May after they had publicly questioned his leadership.

But Bailey insisted his faction doesn’t care about what Jordaan does as they are focused on drumming support for Zungu. “Our focus is not on Jordaan, if we focus on him, that will be the biggest mistake,” he said.

“In all the campaigns, I have never focused on oppositions. I always focused on what I need to deliver and we need to deliver Zungu.”

The 66-year-old added that after Zungu raised his hand to challenge Jordaan finally in June, he thought it would be best for him to withdraw and support him.

“And it is something that we must accept also that this is a brand-new face that we can promote to bring about confidence in Safa.”

Sowetan