IN PICS | Chiefs unveil kit ‘inspired by Zulu culture’ for new season

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As they prepare to depart the country for a pre-season camp in Spain this evening, Kaizer Chiefs and their jersey sponsors Kappa have unveiled their kit for the new season.

The home and away jerseys will be available from July 24 and will retail from R1,399.

“With three years of collaboration and three sets of kits already behind them, the new designs continue to blend tradition, innovation, and style for players and Amakhosi supporters alike,” Chiefs said in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs new kit (Kaizer Chiefs fc)

“The new designs continue to blend tradition, innovation, and style.” — Kaizer Chiefs

The club praised the home jersey as “a statement of beauty, sophistication and class, featuring the club’s iconic gold base embellished with subtle geometric patterns inspired by Zulu culture, symbolising a shield, overlayed with black pinstripes and a sleek black collar”.

The away jersey, representing Amakhosi’s pride, is bold black with gold and grey zigzag trimmings, forming a striking V-shape across the chest. “Updated with a modern twist, the design pays homage to the memorable 1992/93 season, evoking nostalgia among loyal supporters of the Glamour Boys,” the club said.

Kaizer Chiefs players Lebo Maboe and Thabiso Moyane model the club's new away kit (kaizer chiefs)

Both kits will be available in limited long-sleeve versions.

“Like we have done over the past three seasons, we have worked hard to come up with glamorous and stylish designs that manifest the spirit of our mantra for the season, The Kingdom Rises, intended to make our players and supporters stand out and be noticed, whether at the stadium or elsewhere,” said Jessica Motaung, Chiefs’ marketing director.

Kaizer Chiefs new kit (Kaizer Chiefs fc)

“The away jersey roars with pride and is one very strong jersey. We thank Kappa again for their partnership and look forward to another season of success on and off the field.”

Kaizer Chiefs new kit (Kaizer Chiefs fc)

Chiefs will debut their new kit in the Toyota Cup when they take on Zimbabwe side Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace in Rustenburg on Sunday July 26.

Kaizer Chiefs new kit (Kaizer Chiefs fc)

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