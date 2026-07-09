Mailula to return to Sundowns?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cassius Mailula is in the mix to make a return to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Story audio is generated using AI

Cassius Mailula could be in line to make a sensational return to Mamelodi Sundowns after he started training with them on Thursday.

Mailula is back on the market after his spell in the Major League Soccer (MLS) ended when he agreed to part ways with Toronto FC. The 25-year-old has been on the books of the club from 2023, when he joined from Sundowns.

During his stay Mailula had two loan spells — with Morocco side Wydad Casablanca and Belgian outfit Kortrijk — and only made eight appearances for Toronto before he requested to leave.

Mailula was seen training with Sundowns on Thursday morning as they continue with their pre-season preparation ahead of the new season.

With Sundowns traveling to Austria for their training camp, Mailula could also join them as the club look for a striker to replace Peter Shalulile, who has already left.

Before moving to Toronto three years ago, he played 31 matches for the Brazilians, scoring 15 goals and creating four assists.

Mailula will be eager to replicate the form that resulted in his move to Toronto in 2023.

Although his deal was due to run until December, with an option for another year, his continued struggles for game time saw him ask to leave the club.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move.

Sowetan