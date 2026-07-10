Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates have easy league starts against newcomers

Mamelodi Sundowns, who will aim to reclaim their title from Bucs, will start against Marumo Gallants

2 min read
Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Orlando Pirates players lift the trophy after their final 2025-26 Betway Premiership match against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium on May 23. (Dirk Kotze)

Story audio is generated using AI

Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will have an easy start in their Betway Premiership opening round of matches on August 1 after the PSL released the fixtures on Thursday.

The Buccaneers will start the defence for their league title against newbies Milford at Orlando Amstel Arena on August 1 at 3.30pm, while Chiefs will also face newcomers Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium on the same day at 8.15pm.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be looking to reclaim their league title from Pirates, will start against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, also on Saturday at 6pm.

The second week of August will see the start of the MTN8. After that, Amakhosi will have two tough matches against Sekhukhune United at home before hosting Sundowns on August 15.

The MTN8 final will take place on October 10, while the Carling Knockout final will be staged on December 12, and the Nedbank Cup decider will be held on May 1.

Pirates will host Chiefs in the first Soweto derby on October 31 at Orlando Stadium, while the return leg will take place on March 13 at FNB Stadium

Sundowns are set to host Pirates first at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 9.

Opening round fixtures

August 1:

  • Orlando Pirates v Milford FC, Orlando Stadium
  • Lamontville Golden Arrows v Chippa United, King Zwelithini Stadium
  • Stellenbosch FC v AmaZulu, Danie Craven Stadium
  • Mamelodi Sundowns v Marumo Gallants, Loftus Versfeld
  • Sekhukhune United v Durban City, New Peter Mokaba Stadium
  • Kruger United v Kaizer Chiefs, Mbombela Stadium

August 2:

  • Richards Bay v Polokwane City, Richards Bay Stadium
  • Siwelele FC v TS Galaxy, Dr Molemela Stadium

Sowetan

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